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Raheja Universal Unveils 'Endora' At Raheja Exotica, Versova Island
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 21, 2026: Raheja Universal unveiled Endora, a vibrant new outdoor lifestyle destination at Raheja Exotica on Versova Island, with an immersive launch celebration attended by over 500 residents. Spread across more than 3 acres, Endora forms the "Soul" element of the Mind, Body and Soul philosophy of Club Exotica, reinforcing Raheja Universal's vision of creating holistic residential environments that extend beyond conventional living.
The launch transformed Endora into a high-energy community festival, featuring adrenaline-filled Bicycle Motocross (BMX) showcases, wellness workshops, live music performances, interactive activities, and resident-led experiences that brought the space to life. The event offered residents a first-hand experience of Endora's dynamic mix of recreation, wellness, entertainment, and social engagement.
As residential preferences increasingly shift toward lifestyle-led developments with immersive amenity ecosystems, Endora reflects Raheja Universal's continued investment in enhancing both liveability and long-term value creation within its communities. The addition of large-scale experiential outdoor infrastructure further strengthens Raheja Exotica's positioning as one of Mumbai's distinctive waterfront residential destinations.
Designed as a multi-generational outdoor destination, Endora features a skate park and pump track for Bicycle Motocross (BMX) enthusiasts, a rock-climbing zone and treehouse play area for children, a dedicated pet park, and thoughtfully curated social spaces including an outdoor bowling alley and an open barbecue zone. For residents seeking moments of calm and relaxation, Endora also includes a dedicated yoga and meditation deck, while an open-air amphitheatre with a large screen creates a venue for community gatherings, movie nights, and cultural experiences. Complementing the outdoor experience is Café Aufside, offering a casual dining space for residents to unwind and connect.
Speaking on the unveiling, Mr. Ashish Raheja said, "At Raheja Exotica, we have always believed that a residential development should offer more than just homes. With Endora, our effort has been to create a vibrant outdoor space where residents can relax, stay active, and connect with their community. From adventure and wellness to leisure and social interaction, Endora has been thoughtfully designed to offer something for every age group."
Further reflecting Raheja Universal's continued focus on experiential living, Endora marks another step in RUPL's vision of creating differentiated lifestyle ecosystems and new-age residential asset classes across landmark projects, from Horizon, the world's highest residential restobar at the 60th floor at Raheja Imperia, to the expansive 5+ acre District Park at Raheja District. With Endora, the focus extends beyond conventional amenities toward building immersive community-led experiences that enhance interaction, wellness, recreation, and everyday living. As Raheja Universal continues to shape the evolving identity of Versova Island into a vibrant waterfront lifestyle destination, Endora emerges as the place where the island comes to play.
The launch transformed Endora into a high-energy community festival, featuring adrenaline-filled Bicycle Motocross (BMX) showcases, wellness workshops, live music performances, interactive activities, and resident-led experiences that brought the space to life. The event offered residents a first-hand experience of Endora's dynamic mix of recreation, wellness, entertainment, and social engagement.
As residential preferences increasingly shift toward lifestyle-led developments with immersive amenity ecosystems, Endora reflects Raheja Universal's continued investment in enhancing both liveability and long-term value creation within its communities. The addition of large-scale experiential outdoor infrastructure further strengthens Raheja Exotica's positioning as one of Mumbai's distinctive waterfront residential destinations.
Designed as a multi-generational outdoor destination, Endora features a skate park and pump track for Bicycle Motocross (BMX) enthusiasts, a rock-climbing zone and treehouse play area for children, a dedicated pet park, and thoughtfully curated social spaces including an outdoor bowling alley and an open barbecue zone. For residents seeking moments of calm and relaxation, Endora also includes a dedicated yoga and meditation deck, while an open-air amphitheatre with a large screen creates a venue for community gatherings, movie nights, and cultural experiences. Complementing the outdoor experience is Café Aufside, offering a casual dining space for residents to unwind and connect.
Speaking on the unveiling, Mr. Ashish Raheja said, "At Raheja Exotica, we have always believed that a residential development should offer more than just homes. With Endora, our effort has been to create a vibrant outdoor space where residents can relax, stay active, and connect with their community. From adventure and wellness to leisure and social interaction, Endora has been thoughtfully designed to offer something for every age group."
Further reflecting Raheja Universal's continued focus on experiential living, Endora marks another step in RUPL's vision of creating differentiated lifestyle ecosystems and new-age residential asset classes across landmark projects, from Horizon, the world's highest residential restobar at the 60th floor at Raheja Imperia, to the expansive 5+ acre District Park at Raheja District. With Endora, the focus extends beyond conventional amenities toward building immersive community-led experiences that enhance interaction, wellness, recreation, and everyday living. As Raheja Universal continues to shape the evolving identity of Versova Island into a vibrant waterfront lifestyle destination, Endora emerges as the place where the island comes to play.
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