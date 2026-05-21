Equinor, Aker BP Agree On Asset Swaps To Boost North Sea Oil And Gas Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Equinor and Aker BP have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at increasing future production and enhancing value creation across selected assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), Trend reports via Equinor.

The partners will align on key areas of shared interest to accelerate resource development, maintain high production levels, and unlock additional value from their portfolios.

As an initial step, the companies have agreed on a series of transactions covering the Troll-Fram (Ringvei Vest), Yggdrasil, and Wisting areas, designed to improve coordination of future development activities.

The deal includes Equinor's divestment of a 19% interest in several discoveries in the Ringvei Vest area-The Grosbeak, Røver Nord & Sør, Toppand, and Swisher-to Aker BP. The transaction is expected to strengthen alignment of ownership structures across licenses, enabling a more coordinated approach to development planning and execution. The partners also intend to incorporate the Kveikje discovery into the Ringvei Vest development cluster.

Equinor operates the Ringvei Vest area, which is being developed as a cluster of multiple oil and gas discoveries in the Troll-Fram region of the North Sea.

Additionally, Equinor will divest a 38.16% stake in the Frigg UK licence to Aker BP, facilitating joint development of the Omega Alfa discovery and the Frigg field's oil resource potential. This move will support coordinated appraisal and development of the cross-border discovery.

--