Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
INPEX Wins Offshore Exploration Rights In Indonesia

INPEX Wins Offshore Exploration Rights In Indonesia


2026-05-21 07:08:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. INPEX Corporation has been jointly awarded exploration rights for the Barong Working Area offshore Eastern Java as part of Indonesia's second Petroleum Bidding Round for 2025 organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Trend reports via the company.

Following the award, INPEX, through its subsidiary INPEX BARONG, signed a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Indonesia's upstream regulator SKK Migas and partner BP Barong Limited.

The Barong Working Area is located offshore East Java, a region where multiple oil and gas discoveries have already been made. The province is expected to maintain stable energy demand over the medium to long term, supporting the project's development potential.

INPEX and its partner said they aim to move quickly toward development and production activities if exploration efforts prove successful.

--

MENAFN21052026000187011040ID1111149563



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search