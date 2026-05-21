Biopharmaceutical Upstream And Downstream Manufacturing Industry Training (ONLINE EVENT: June 11, 2026)
Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream and Downstream Manufacturing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry (June 11, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Bioprocessing is the use of biological systems (such as cells, enzymes, or microorganisms) to produce valuable products, like pharmaceuticals, biofuels, or specialty chemicals.
This process is typically broken down into two main stages: upstream processing and downstream processing. Both play vital roles in ensuring the efficient production, purification, and quality control of the final product.
Upstream processing encompasses everything that occurs before the actual production of the product, and it's primarily concerned with creating an optimal environment for microorganisms or cell cultures to grow and produce the target product.
Once the biological system has generated the product in upstream processing, the focus shifts to downstream processing, which involves purification and formulation to ensure the product is safe, pure, and suitable for commercial use.
Upstream and downstream processes are interconnected. The choice of cell culture methods, fermentation conditions, and media formulation can significantly affect the yield and purity of the product, which in turn impacts the complexity and cost of downstream processing.
Who Should Attend:
- Bioprocess engineers Process development scientists Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) professionals Manufacturing supervisors and operators Regulatory affairs managers R&D (Research and Development) team members Project managers in biotechnology/pharmaceuticals Supply chain and logistics teams Senior leadership (e.g., CTOs, VPs of Operations) External consultants and contractors Finance and costing analysts Students and trainees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) personnel Automation and IT specialists
CPD Hours: 1
For more information about this training visit
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