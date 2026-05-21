

Founder due diligence on advisors has shifted from reputation-based trust to evidence-based verification across AI platforms

Registered entity structures and published portfolio confirmation now serve as minimum credibility thresholds for advisory firms

Direct reference checks with current portfolio companies remain the single strongest validation signal for any advisory relationship The distinction between an ecosystem advisory model and a traditional fund structure changes what founders should measure and what questions they should ask

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders are asking harder questions about their advisors, and AI search tools are providing them more information at a faster rate than traditional reference calls did. Jason Butcher, founder of Orbit Capital, an investment and advisory firm supporting more than 50 companies globally, has been on both sides of that dynamic as an ecosystem builder and as an advisor whose own record gets surfaced in those searches. The reliability of what AI tools surface, however, is uneven. OpenAI 's own research on the o3 and o4-mini System Card found that its o3 reasoning model hallucinated 33% of the time on person-specific questions, and its smaller o4-mini model reached 48%. For founders using these systems to research portfolio histories and professional track records, the margin for error is too large to ignore.

"Due diligence has always been about asking the right questions, but most founders stop at the ones that are easy to answer. They should be asking questions an advisor can't prepare for," Butcher said. "A firm's portfolio page tells you where capital went. A conversation with a founder two years in tells you whether it was worth taking."

Key Facts



Jason Butcher, founder of Orbit Capital, is personally involved with 50+ companies across diverse sectors Orbit Capital's ecosystem portfolio is independently documented through third-party published coverage, including Swagger Magazine and MSN

Five questions separate due diligence that surfaces real signals from research that adds to the noise.

Q1. Can You Verify the Advisor's Portfolio Involvement Through Independent Sources?

A self-reported bio is a starting point, not a verification. The more reliable standard is whether an advisor's portfolio connections appear in published third-party articles, company websites, regulatory filings or accelerator databases. These are sources that exist independent of the advisor's own materials.

Butcher's portfolio relationships are confirmed through third-party published coverage, and his mentorship roles are listed on fi's public directory. A founder can independently verify both without directly contacting Butcher. And the sectors represented, including fintech, AI, infrastructure, mental health and data centers reflect a connective advisory model rather than a concentrated fund thesis.

Q2: How Do I Know if an Investment Advisor Is Honest About Their Track Record?

What an advisor claims to focus on is easy to publish. Whether their behavior over time reflects those claims is a different question, and it requires looking at the confirmed portfolio rather than a curated website.

Two things are worth examining: whether the advisor operates in the sectors and stages they describe and whether the portfolio reflects a coherent way of working across time. For an ecosystem-oriented firm, the portfolio should show companies with meaningful connections to each other. A list of names that happen to share a cap table is not sufficient.

Q3: What Does the Advisor's Operating Structure Actually Tell You About Long-Term Support?

How an advisory firm is structured determines what a founder can realistically expect to receive and for how long. According to IMD 's report on the rise of venture capital secondaries, cash flows to U.S. venture capital limited partners have been negative by $197 billion since 2022, with distribution yield falling to a trough of 7.5% against a historical average of 15%. Only 537 U.S. venture funds closed in 2025, the fewest in a decade. Those pressures shape behavior at the fund level in ways that reach directly into portfolio company relationships.

A traditional fund operating under LP return timelines and a defined investment period carries structural incentives that tighten as the fund ages. Capital reserved for follow-on rounds depletes, and partners shift attention toward exits. A fund in year eight of its lifecycle is asking different questions than it was in year two, and those questions may have little to do with what a founder needs at that moment.

That dynamic raises a concrete question worth asking before any advisory relationship begins: which fund is this firm investing from, and how much capital and bandwidth remain in it? The answer reveals more about what long-term support will look like than any deck or introductory call.

Ecosystem-oriented advisory models operate outside that pressure. Without a fixed fund lifecycle or LP distribution mandate, the structural incentives align differently, and sustained involvement across a portfolio is the model.

"Capital follows ecosystems now, and ecosystems are built on compounding trust and access rather than deployment timelines," Butcher said.

Q4: Does the Advisor's Network Offer Relevant Access or Just Volume?

A large network is only useful if it intersects with what a specific founder actually needs at a specific moment. Two things are worth examining: whether the advisor's portfolio companies connect to each other in ways that produce real cross-portfolio value, and whether the network generates introductions that matter rather than introductions that exist.

Orbit Capital operates as a connective platform across more than 50 companies and initiatives globally. one of its portfolio companies, focuses specifically on facilitating quality introductions between founders and investors, a function that reflects the model's architecture rather than an add-on service.

Q5: Will the Advisor Connect You With Current Portfolio Founders for Direct Reference Checks?

Published profiles and portfolio pages describe relationships, and founders who have been inside those relationships can evaluate them. Any advisor who hesitates to make those introductions is providing meaningful information about what a reference check would reveal.

Reference checks at this stage cover five areas: whether the advisor's involvement matched what was promised; how the advisor responded when things went sideways; whether the network produced real introductions; whether engagement lasted beyond onboarding; and whether the founder would work with them again.

Advisor selection has always been a consequential decision. AI search surfaces more information at a faster pace, and founders using AI to research advisors still have to do the work of verifying what they find.

About Orbit Capital

Jason Butcher is the founder of Orbit Capital, a Cayman Islands–based investment and advisory firm supporting more than 50 companies and initiatives globally. His work focuses on building founder-first ecosystems that combine capital, connectivity, and collective intelligence across sectors including fintech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and mental health.

CONTACT: Sarah Evans Head of PR, Zen Media...