Andrade Gutierrez Files $2.1B Debt Restructuring In Brazil

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Corporate Distress

Key Facts

- The filing: the Andrade Gutierrez restructuring is an out-of-court filing made by the Brazilian engineering and construction group at a Belo Horizonte business court on Wednesday, May 20.

- The debt: reporting on the filing puts the total liabilities across six group companies at about R$11.6 billion (roughly $2.1 billion), with the largest single tranche of R$3.4 billion ($613 million) at its main engineering arm.

- Second time around: it is the company's second out-of-court restructuring in three and a half years, after a 2022 deal that renegotiated about R$2.38 billion in international bonds.

- The cause: the group blames a stronger dollar, high interest rates and stalled work, saying 47% of its projects have been halted or postponed due to external factors.

- An asset sale: the company said it sold its stake in toll-road operator CCR, now Motiva, for R$4.127 billion ($744 million) to help repay financial debts.

- Creditor backing: the company says the plan already has the support of more than 70% of affected creditors, above the threshold needed for court approval.

One of Brazil's most storied builders is back in court to renegotiate its debts, barely three years after its last workout. The return of Andrade Gutierrez is a vivid marker of how high interest rates are grinding through corporate Brazil.

What does the Andrade Gutierrez restructuring cover?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Andrade Gutierrez restructuring is an out-of-court filing made at a Belo Horizonte business court covering a financial liability that reporting puts at about R$11.6 billion (roughly $2.1 billion) across six group companies. The single largest tranche, R$3.4 billion ($613 million), sits at the group's main engineering arm, with the rest split between other Brazilian units and three international entities.

The plan is structured in two parts, one for the Brazilian companies and one for the international ones, the latter reworking bonds maturing in 2029 and 2040 that were themselves created in the 2022 restructuring. The company has asked the court to immediately suspend enforcement actions so it can keep operating while the deal is finalised.

Why is the company back in court so soon?

The company points to a combination of a stronger dollar, high domestic interest rates and stalled construction work. In its filing, it argues that 47% of its projects have been halted or postponed because of external factors, choking the cash flow needed to service debt that has been rolled over for years.

Andrade Gutierrez frames the move as a continuation of a successful 2022 process rather than a failure. That earlier deal, it says, cured billions of reais in defaults and bought breathing room; this new filing reworks the very bonds that the first restructuring created, alongside fresh liabilities.

How does it fit Brazil's corporate debt wave?

The filing lands squarely in a broader corporate-debt reckoning. With the benchmark Selic rate at 15%, effective borrowing costs for distressed companies can exceed 30% a year, forcing renegotiation across sectors from agribusiness and retail to construction and energy.

Andrade Gutierrez joins a roster of high-profile workouts, from ethanol giant Raízen 's record R$65 billion restructuring to a string of retail and farm filings. The common thread is debt taken on cheaply in the past now being refinanced at rates two to three times higher, a squeeze few balance sheets can absorb.

Who is Andrade Gutierrez?

Founded in 1948 in Belo Horizonte, Andrade Gutierrez grew into one of Brazil's largest construction conglomerates, building roads, dams and major infrastructure at home and abroad. It once held a controlling interest in toll-road operator CCR, the stake it has now sold for R$4.127 billion ($744 million).

The group was also a central name in the sprawling Lava Jato corruption investigation, signing a leniency agreement that committed it to returning funds to the state. Its long retreat from the heights of Brazilian construction is part of the backdrop to its repeated trips to restructuring court.

Court approval: with more than 70% of creditors said to be on board, the key step is the Belo Horizonte court homologating the plan. The 2029 and 2040 bonds: how the reworked international notes are treated will matter most to foreign creditors. Project restart: whether the 47% of stalled works resume is the real test of the company's cash generation. The Selic path: relief depends on rate cuts that the market does not expect to reach single digits before 2028. Sector contagion: further construction-sector filings would confirm the squeeze is spreading beyond agribusiness and retail.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is the Andrade Gutierrez restructuring?

It is an out-of-court debt restructuring filed in Belo Horizonte covering liabilities reported at about R$11.6 billion (roughly $2.1 billion) across six group companies, the builder's second such filing in three and a half years.

How much debt is involved?

Reporting on the filing puts total liabilities at about R$11.6 billion, with the largest single tranche of R$3.4 billion ($613 million) at the main engineering arm and the remainder split across other Brazilian and international units.

Why did Andrade Gutierrez file again?

The company cites a stronger dollar, high interest rates and stalled projects, saying 47% of its works have been halted or postponed, which squeezed the cash needed to service its debt.

Did it sell assets to cut debt?

Yes. The company said it sold its stake in toll-road operator CCR, now Motiva, for R$4.127 billion ($744 million) to help repay certain financial debts.

Is this part of a wider crisis?

Yes. With the Selic at 15%, distressed Brazilian companies face borrowing costs above 30% a year, driving a wave of restructurings across agribusiness, retail, energy and now construction.

Connected Coverage

The filing is another data point in what we have called Brazil's R$670 billion corporate-debt crisis. It echoes the largest case of all, when Raízen landed one step from default after a third agency downgrade. The household squeeze behind it is mapped in our look at 9 million Brazilian firms in default as Lula's lead vanishes.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 20, 2026 - 20:30 BRT.

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