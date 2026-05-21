Gujarat's Vadnagar Skills Institute Places Trainees In Key Infra Projects Across India

MENAFN - IANS) Mehsana (Gujarat), May 21 (IANS) A skills training institute in Vadnagar town of Gujarat's Mehsana district has commenced full-scale operations, with its first batches of trainees already deployed across major infrastructure projects in the country after completing short-term, industry-oriented courses.

The Industrial Construction Skills Training Institute (ICSTI), established by a private engineering and construction firm with the support of the Gujarat government, has completed training for two pilot batches comprising 201 trainees.

The initiative focuses on providing practical, job-linked training aligned with large-scale infrastructure requirements.

Officials said trainees who completed 45, 60, and 90-day courses are now working on projects including the semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor, Ahmedabad Metro, a solar power project in Khambhalia, and the Panipat refinery project in Haryana.

They are receiving stipends ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

The campus, spread across around 9.3 acres, has been developed with dedicated hands-on training infrastructure, including large-scale practical models used for simulation-based learning.

Among these are transmission tower structures used to train participants in erection and dismantling processes, enabling trainees to gain field-level exposure before deployment.

Niranjan Mishra, head of ICSTI-Vadnagar, said the training system has been designed to meet international standards.

“The skill training framework is based on the standards of the UK Construction Industry Training Board. The curriculum has been developed under its guidance to ensure globally benchmarked training standards,” he said.

He added that trainees are assessed and placed into structured skill levels based on performance.

“Candidates are classified into Level-2, Level-3, and Level-4 according to their skills in respective trades,” officials added.

Officials further explained the post-training employment structure.“After completion of training, candidates are engaged in major construction and hydrocarbon projects under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for 24 months and the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme for nine months, providing a total of 33 months of stipend-based engagement,” they said.

They noted that after completing two years under the apprenticeship programme, trainees become eligible for supervisory roles.

“After successful completion of two years, candidates qualify for Front Line Supervisor positions. There are also opportunities for international placement after two years,” officials said.

The institute currently offers training in more than 20 trades covering construction, manufacturing, and emerging industrial sectors.

These include formwork carpentry, bar bending and steel fixing, scaffolding, masonry, plastering, tiling, plumbing and sanitary work, electrical systems, welding, pipe fitting, HVAC, fire-fighting systems, surveying, plant and machinery operations, solar installation, telecommunications systems, concrete testing, health, safety and environment practices, and industrial operations and maintenance.

Officials said the programme is open to both men and women, with separate residential facilities provided on campus. No fees are charged from trainees, and accommodation and meals are provided free of cost.

The campus also includes hostel facilities, dining arrangements, sports grounds, gymnasium, healthcare services, indoor games, and yoga and meditation spaces.

The training model includes open-yard workshops and simulated construction environments where trainees work with steel and concrete components before being deployed to live infrastructure projects.

A trainee, Ronak Kadiya, a commerce graduate from Vadnagar, said he joined the formwork carpentry trade after learning about the institute two months ago and is now working on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

“I learned a lot during my training at ICSTI-Vadnagar. My skills improved, and I am currently working at the bullet train project site. Based on my experience, I have also encouraged others to join as the training is practical and job opportunities are strong,” he said.

Officials said all 201 trainees from the pilot batches have either been placed or are in the process of deployment across multiple infrastructure projects operated by the private firm.

The institute was developed following an MoU signed in March last year between the company and the state government's skill development authorities.

It became operational in September with its first intake of trainees. Entry to the programme is open to candidates aged 18 to 35 years.

Educational qualifications vary by trade, with some courses accepting candidates with basic schooling, while others require ITI certification.

Officials said the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between short-term vocational training and long-term industry employment through structured apprenticeship pathways.