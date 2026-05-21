Spox Trehubov: Ukrainian Forces Have Pinned Russian Troops Near Border By Velykyi Burluk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

“Active pressure continues in the Lyman sector, including in the Borova area north of Lyman, although the Russians have been lying as much as possible about their own successes there. Furthermore, looking specifically at the Kupiansk sector, active Russian pressure continues on the eastern bank, and infiltration attempts north of the city are ongoing,” he said.

According to Trehubov, Russian attempts to advance near Kupiansk are not yielding results, though isolated groups of Russian troops remain in the city.

“They are currently ineffective and cannot reach the city, but, unfortunately, there are still a few 'stragglers' in the city itself, as well as some individuals who managed to get in by infiltrating through a pipe about a month ago. The total number is up to two dozen, perhaps,” the spokesperson added.

He also reported positive developments in the Velykyi Burluk direction and a change in the situation along the border sections of the front.

“Further on, the situation is quite positive. There is positive momentum in the Velykyi Burluk direction, where the Russians have effectively been pushed back to the border, where [they] have lost two settlements over the past month. The Velykyi Burluk direction has returned to the situation that existed about a year ago,” Trehubov said.

War update: 233 combat clashes on front line over past day

In addition, he said, Russian troops continue to apply pressure in the Vovchansk direction and along the border of Sumy region, but have lost momentum in their offensive operations.

“They are no longer advancing but are simply trying to consolidate their positions in the border zone where they currently are,” the spokesperson concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, 233 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

Photo: screenshot from video