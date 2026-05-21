Brazil Morning Call - May 21, 2026 - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points The Ibovespa rebounded 1.77% to 177,356 on Wednesday, bouncing off Tuesday's oversold low as Brent crude collapsed 5.6% to $105 on growing optimism the Iran conflict could be resolved. Oil's decline reversed the Petrobras Paradox: the same crude drop that punishes Petrobras eased inflation and rate fears, letting Brazil's rate-sensitive banks and domestics rally hard enough to lift the index. The S&P 500 rose 1.08% to 7,433 and the Dow jumped 645 points as falling oil and Treasury yields lifted risk appetite ahead of Nvidia's earnings. Nvidia beat with $1.87 EPS on $81.6 billion revenue and guided Q2 to $91 billion, well above estimates, yet the stock slid after hours - a cautionary signal for risk into Thursday's open. The April FOMC minutes warned that policy firming would likely become appropriate if inflation runs persistently above 2%, an explicit signal the Fed will tighten if the Iran war keeps energy prices high. The real strengthened back below R$5.00 to about R$4.997, recovering from the election-driven slide toward R$5.07 as oil's drop and improved risk appetite restored dollar inflows. The Selic stands at 14.50% with the Copom on watch, and Brazil's CMN monetary council meets Thursday to set the broad policy framework. Today's Focus Brazil's morning call opens on oil changing sides overnight. The same Brent collapse that gutted Petrobras and dragged the Ibovespa to a correction low two weeks ago became the market's rescue on Wednesday, as crude fell 5.6% to $105 on hopes the Iran conflict is nearing resolution. The mechanism flipped cleanly. Falling oil eased the inflation impulse, Treasury yields backed off their near-two-decade highs, and the rate-sensitive complex caught a bid. The Ibovespa rebounded 1.77% to 177,356, bouncing off Tuesday's oversold reading. This is the Petrobras Paradox running in reverse. Cheaper crude hurts Brazil's largest constituent, but it rescues the banks and domestic names that carry far more index weight when rates are the binding constraint. The real reclaimed the sub-R$5.00 line as dollar inflows returned. What matters today. Nvidia beat after the close yet slid after hours, a warning that even strong AI numbers may not extend the rally. Brazil's CMN monetary council meets at 08:00 BRT, and the April FOMC minutes already flagged the Fed's readiness to tighten if the war reheats inflation. 01 Oil's 5.6% collapse rescued the very market it had been punishing Brent crude settled down 5.63% at $105.02 and West Texas Intermediate shed 5.66% to $98.26, the sharpest single-session drop in weeks. The trigger was a growing conviction that the Iran conflict could soon be resolved, after President Trump postponed a planned strike to let negotiations continue. Wall Street took the cue directly. The Dow jumped 645 points to 50,009, the S&P 500 rose 1.08% to 7,433, and the Nasdaq added 1.54%, with falling yields and cheaper energy doing the lifting. Airlines and cruise lines led, a textbook signature of an oil-down, risk-on session. Assessment - Oil-yield reversal MEDIUM The relief is real but conditional. The same FOMC minutes that landed Wednesday warned that“some policy firming would likely become appropriate” if inflation stays above target. Bias: the rally holds only as long as oil keeps falling; a stalled negotiation that sends Brent back toward $110 would reinstate the yield pressure overnight. 02 The Fed minutes and a sliding Nvidia put a ceiling on the celebration The April FOMC minutes confirmed what the bond market has been pricing for a week: a majority of participants believe further tightening would become appropriate if inflation runs persistently above 2%. That is an explicit acknowledgment that the Iran energy shock has reshaped the Fed's reaction function. The caution deepened after the close. Nvidia beat expectations and guided well above consensus, yet its shares slid after hours - when the AI bellwether cannot rally on a strong print, it warns that good news is already priced. For Brazil the read-through is that external risk appetite, not domestic data, still sets the tone. Live ticker intelligenceShow full Brazil market board - instrument table and largest movers Live ticker intelligence Brazil Live Market Board Live market data

May 21, 06:17 IBOV 177,356 +1.77% USD/BRL 4.99 -0.20% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 44.60 -3.23%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,356 +1.77% +26.58% 174,279 - - - USD/BRL 4.99 -0.20% -11.97% 5.00 5.00 4.99 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 44.60 -3.23% +38.90% 46.09 46.41 44.54 52,682,500 VALE3 82.00 +1.21% +48.15% 81.02 82.21 80.85 15,657,400 ITUB4 39.67 +2.30% +6.68% 38.78 39.98 39.10 38,184,000 BBDC4 17.86 +2.70% +13.83% 17.39 18.02 17.51 40,812,800 BBAS3 20.70 +2.32% -18.82% 20.23 20.78 20.31 38,529,000 B3SA3 16.79 +5.66% +12.31% 15.89 17.08 15.97 57,490,000 ABEV3 16.22 +2.59% +13.51% 15.81 16.31 15.87 24,270,000 WEGE3 42.58 +1.82% -4.38% 41.82 42.90 41.81 6,974,400 PRIO3 68.63 -1.00% +72.70% 69.32 69.44 67.20 12,260,700 SUZB3 42.20 +2.80% -20.41% 41.05 42.62 41.20 5,754,400 RENT3 44.47 +5.65% +6.64% 42.09 44.68 41.95 15,076,500 AZZA3 19.60 +4.37% -55.31% 18.78 19.94 18.98 3,640,700 CSNA3 6.13 +3.90% -32.64% 5.90 6.17 5.95 12,343,000 GGBR4 23.47 +1.95% +50.35% 23.02 23.67 23.07 7,091,100 ENEV3 25.21 +4.13% +72.08% 24.21 25.64 24.33 21,846,100

Largest live moves in this report universe

B3SA3 16.79 +5.66% RENT3 44.47 +5.65% AZZA3 19.60 +4.37% ENEV3 25.21 +4.13% CSNA3 6.13 +3.90% PETR4 44.60 -3.23% SUZB3 42.20 +2.80% BBDC4 17.86 +2.70%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

03 The Ibovespa bounced off oversold, but momentum has not turned

The index closed at 177,356 after reaching an intraday high near 178,199, recovering part of Tuesday's loss. The daily RSI lifted off its low to roughly 37, easing the oversold condition that had flagged a likely pause in selling.

Momentum, though, remains negative. The MACD is still well below its signal line, so Wednesday's gain reads as a relief bounce within a downtrend rather than a confirmed reversal. The bounce needs follow-through to mean anything.

Resistance overhead. The first barrier sits near the 178,600 zone the index stalled at on the open; above it, the early-May congestion around 183,000 caps the recovery.

Support below. The floor is Tuesday's low near 174,000. A break there reopens the path toward the longer-term rising trendline closer to 164,000 that has anchored the entire post-2025 advance.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Thursday, May 21 Overnight- beat with $1.87 EPS on $81.6B revenue and a $91B Q2 guide, yet the stock slid after hours; sets a cautious tone for global risk into the open 08:00 BRT- the CMN sets Brazil's broad monetary and fiscal framework; the one domestic event on the docket 08:30 ET- consensus 17.6, down sharply from 26.7; a soft print feeds the growth-scare side of the oil-and-yields debate 08:30 ET- initial claims seen at 210K; a timely labor check as the Fed weighs the energy shock against any cooling in employment 11:00 ET- Mexico's policy minutes, relevant for the regional rate picture after the IPC's recent steadiness Pre-bell- reads on the US consumer and on global agricultural demand, the latter relevant for Brazil's soybean complex 05 Latin America rode the risk-on wave, with Chile leading and Colombia the lone laggard

The regional tape turned sharply positive. Chile's IPSA surged 2.40% to 10,600, the standout gainer, as the copper-and-rate-sensitive market responded to easing global yields. Mexico's IPC added 0.49% to 68,894 and Argentina's Merval rose 0.50%, both confirming the broad recovery.

Colombia's COLCAP was the exception, slipping 0.96% to 2,090 with its RSI near 35, the weakest large index in the region. Bitcoin, the informal risk barometer, edged up 0.30% to $77,700 with its RSI around 48 - participating in the bounce without leading it, which fits a market that just watched Nvidia rally fail.

06 Bottom Line Positioning Call

The substitution that defined Wednesday was oil flipping from villain to rescuer. The Brent collapse that punishes Petrobras eased the inflation and yield pressure that had been the real constraint, and the rate-sensitive bulk of the Ibovespa rallied 1.77% off an oversold low while the real reclaimed sub-R$5.00.

Whether it holds is now an external question. Nvidia's strong report still drew an after-hours slide, the FOMC minutes confirmed the Fed will tighten if prices reheat, and the durability of the Iran de-escalation determines whether oil keeps falling. Domestic data takes a back seat to all three.

Bias: a relief bounce, not yet a reversal. What must hold is the 174,000 support and a Brent that stays soft; what would reopen risk is a stalled negotiation that sends crude back toward $110 and yields back to their highs.

Frequently Asked Questions Why did the Ibovespa rise even though oil fell and hurts Petrobras?

Because the index is more sensitive to interest rates than to any single constituent. Falling oil eased inflation fears and pulled Treasury yields off their highs, which lifted Brazil's rate-sensitive banks and domestic names. That broad rally outweighed the drag from Petrobras, whose revenue depends on high crude. The Ibovespa closed up 1.77% at 177,356, bouncing off Tuesday's oversold low.

What did the FOMC minutes say on May 20?

The minutes of the Fed's April meeting revealed that a majority of policymakers believe some policy firming would likely become appropriate if inflation continues to run persistently above 2%. In plain terms, the Fed signaled it is prepared to tighten rather than cut if the Iran war keeps pushing energy prices and inflation higher. The message put a hawkish ceiling on Wednesday's equity rally even as stocks rose.

How did Nvidia's earnings turn out?

Nvidia beat on both lines, posting earnings of $1.87 per share on record revenue of $81.6 billion, and guided current-quarter revenue to about $91 billion, well above the roughly $87 billion analysts expected. It also raised its dividend and authorized $80 billion in buybacks. Yet the stock slid after hours, a sign that strong results were already priced in - a cautionary signal for global risk appetite into Thursday.

Why did the Brazilian real strengthen back below R$5.00?

The real recovered to about R$4.997, reversing part of the slide toward R$5.07 driven earlier by election-related political risk. Two forces helped: oil's sharp drop eased imported-inflation concerns, and the broad improvement in global risk appetite restored dollar inflows into Brazilian assets. Brazil's wide real-rate advantage, with the Selic at 14.50%, continues to support the carry trade when external conditions cooperate.

What should investors watch today?

The market's reaction to Nvidia dominates the open, after the bellwether's strong report drew an after-hours slide. Brazil's CMN monetary council meets at 08:00 BRT, the one domestic event on the docket. The Philadelphia Fed index and US jobless claims at 08:30 ET, plus Walmart and Deere earnings before the bell, round out the session, with the durability of the Iran de-escalation the overarching variable for oil and yields.

Read More from The Rio Times

Lula Signs Decrees Making Big Tech Liable Without a Court Order Gol Owner Abra Sees Brazilian Airfares Rising up to 20% The A.I. Metals Boom Could Lift Chile, Peru and Brazil's Currencies

-- Newsletter CTA -