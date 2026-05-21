Brazil Morning Call - May 21, 2026 - Rio Times
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,356
|+1.77%
|+26.58%
|174,279
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|4.99
|-0.20%
|-11.97%
|5.00
|5.00
|4.99
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|44.60
|-3.23%
|+38.90%
|46.09
|46.41
|44.54
|52,682,500
|VALE3
|82.00
|+1.21%
|+48.15%
|81.02
|82.21
|80.85
|15,657,400
|ITUB4
|39.67
|+2.30%
|+6.68%
|38.78
|39.98
|39.10
|38,184,000
|BBDC4
|17.86
|+2.70%
|+13.83%
|17.39
|18.02
|17.51
|40,812,800
|BBAS3
|20.70
|+2.32%
|-18.82%
|20.23
|20.78
|20.31
|38,529,000
|B3SA3
|16.79
|+5.66%
|+12.31%
|15.89
|17.08
|15.97
|57,490,000
|ABEV3
|16.22
|+2.59%
|+13.51%
|15.81
|16.31
|15.87
|24,270,000
|WEGE3
|42.58
|+1.82%
|-4.38%
|41.82
|42.90
|41.81
|6,974,400
|PRIO3
|68.63
|-1.00%
|+72.70%
|69.32
|69.44
|67.20
|12,260,700
|SUZB3
|42.20
|+2.80%
|-20.41%
|41.05
|42.62
|41.20
|5,754,400
|RENT3
|44.47
|+5.65%
|+6.64%
|42.09
|44.68
|41.95
|15,076,500
|AZZA3
|19.60
|+4.37%
|-55.31%
|18.78
|19.94
|18.98
|3,640,700
|CSNA3
|6.13
|+3.90%
|-32.64%
|5.90
|6.17
|5.95
|12,343,000
|GGBR4
|23.47
|+1.95%
|+50.35%
|23.02
|23.67
|23.07
|7,091,100
|ENEV3
|25.21
|+4.13%
|+72.08%
|24.21
|25.64
|24.33
|21,846,100
Largest live moves in this report universeB3SA3 16.79 +5.66% RENT3 44.47 +5.65% AZZA3 19.60 +4.37% ENEV3 25.21 +4.13% CSNA3 6.13 +3.90% PETR4 44.60 -3.23% SUZB3 42.20 +2.80% BBDC4 17.86 +2.70%
Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.03 The Ibovespa bounced off oversold, but momentum has not turned
The index closed at 177,356 after reaching an intraday high near 178,199, recovering part of Tuesday's loss. The daily RSI lifted off its low to roughly 37, easing the oversold condition that had flagged a likely pause in selling.
Momentum, though, remains negative. The MACD is still well below its signal line, so Wednesday's gain reads as a relief bounce within a downtrend rather than a confirmed reversal. The bounce needs follow-through to mean anything.
Resistance overhead. The first barrier sits near the 178,600 zone the index stalled at on the open; above it, the early-May congestion around 183,000 caps the recovery.
Support below. The floor is Tuesday's low near 174,000. A break there reopens the path toward the longer-term rising trendline closer to 164,000 that has anchored the entire post-2025 advance.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Thursday, May 21 Overnight Nvidia earnings - beat with $1.87 EPS on $81.6B revenue and a $91B Q2 guide, yet the stock slid after hours; sets a cautious tone for global risk into the open 08:00 BRT BCB National Monetary Council meeting - the CMN sets Brazil's broad monetary and fiscal framework; the one domestic event on the docket 08:30 ET Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index - consensus 17.6, down sharply from 26.7; a soft print feeds the growth-scare side of the oil-and-yields debate 08:30 ET US jobless claims - initial claims seen at 210K; a timely labor check as the Fed weighs the energy shock against any cooling in employment 11:00 ET Banxico minutes - Mexico's policy minutes, relevant for the regional rate picture after the IPC's recent steadiness Pre-bell Walmart and Deere - reads on the US consumer and on global agricultural demand, the latter relevant for Brazil's soybean complex 05 Latin America rode the risk-on wave, with Chile leading and Colombia the lone laggard
The regional tape turned sharply positive. Chile's IPSA surged 2.40% to 10,600, the standout gainer, as the copper-and-rate-sensitive market responded to easing global yields. Mexico's IPC added 0.49% to 68,894 and Argentina's Merval rose 0.50%, both confirming the broad recovery.
Colombia's COLCAP was the exception, slipping 0.96% to 2,090 with its RSI near 35, the weakest large index in the region. Bitcoin, the informal risk barometer, edged up 0.30% to $77,700 with its RSI around 48 - participating in the bounce without leading it, which fits a market that just watched Nvidia rally fail.06 Bottom Line Positioning Call
The substitution that defined Wednesday was oil flipping from villain to rescuer. The Brent collapse that punishes Petrobras eased the inflation and yield pressure that had been the real constraint, and the rate-sensitive bulk of the Ibovespa rallied 1.77% off an oversold low while the real reclaimed sub-R$5.00.
Whether it holds is now an external question. Nvidia's strong report still drew an after-hours slide, the FOMC minutes confirmed the Fed will tighten if prices reheat, and the durability of the Iran de-escalation determines whether oil keeps falling. Domestic data takes a back seat to all three.
Bias: a relief bounce, not yet a reversal. What must hold is the 174,000 support and a Brent that stays soft; what would reopen risk is a stalled negotiation that sends crude back toward $110 and yields back to their highs.Frequently Asked Questions Why did the Ibovespa rise even though oil fell and hurts Petrobras?
Because the index is more sensitive to interest rates than to any single constituent. Falling oil eased inflation fears and pulled Treasury yields off their highs, which lifted Brazil's rate-sensitive banks and domestic names. That broad rally outweighed the drag from Petrobras, whose revenue depends on high crude. The Ibovespa closed up 1.77% at 177,356, bouncing off Tuesday's oversold low.What did the FOMC minutes say on May 20?
The minutes of the Fed's April meeting revealed that a majority of policymakers believe some policy firming would likely become appropriate if inflation continues to run persistently above 2%. In plain terms, the Fed signaled it is prepared to tighten rather than cut if the Iran war keeps pushing energy prices and inflation higher. The message put a hawkish ceiling on Wednesday's equity rally even as stocks rose.How did Nvidia's earnings turn out?
Nvidia beat on both lines, posting earnings of $1.87 per share on record revenue of $81.6 billion, and guided current-quarter revenue to about $91 billion, well above the roughly $87 billion analysts expected. It also raised its dividend and authorized $80 billion in buybacks. Yet the stock slid after hours, a sign that strong results were already priced in - a cautionary signal for global risk appetite into Thursday.Why did the Brazilian real strengthen back below R$5.00?
The real recovered to about R$4.997, reversing part of the slide toward R$5.07 driven earlier by election-related political risk. Two forces helped: oil's sharp drop eased imported-inflation concerns, and the broad improvement in global risk appetite restored dollar inflows into Brazilian assets. Brazil's wide real-rate advantage, with the Selic at 14.50%, continues to support the carry trade when external conditions cooperate.What should investors watch today?
The market's reaction to Nvidia dominates the open, after the bellwether's strong report drew an after-hours slide. Brazil's CMN monetary council meets at 08:00 BRT, the one domestic event on the docket. The Philadelphia Fed index and US jobless claims at 08:30 ET, plus Walmart and Deere earnings before the bell, round out the session, with the durability of the Iran de-escalation the overarching variable for oil and yields.
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