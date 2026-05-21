Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report 2026-2035: Pipeline Features ~475 Therapy Programs, Emphasizing On Enhanced Pathway Modulation To Deliver Sustained Therapeutics In Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emerging growth opportunities in the next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors market include the development of therapies targeting novel immune pathways employed to tackle cancer resistance issues, booming combination therapies with existing treatments, and geographic expansion driven by robust R&D and rising cancer incidences, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market (2nd Edition), by Target Immune Checkpoint, Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule, Geographical Regions, Leading Players and Sales Forecast of Therapies - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors market is estimated to grow from USD 17.5 billion in the current year to USD 20.9 billion by 2035.

Cancer remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide, and its increasing incidence across major geographies continues to underscore the urgent need for more durable and effective therapeutic solutions. While targeted therapies, chemotherapy, and radiation have delivered improved outcomes in certain clinical settings, many tumor types still exhibit limited or transient responses.

First-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), particularly those targeting CTLA-4 and PD-1/PD-L1 pathways, have significantly transformed cancer treatment by enhancing antitumor immune activity; however, response rates remain inconsistent, and treatment resistance persists as a critical clinical challenge.

In response to these limitations, there is growing interest in next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors (NGICIs). Novel targets, including LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, CD47, VISTA, CD38, and adenosine receptors, are designed to address additional immune evasion mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment, thereby offering the potential for enhanced efficacy and expanded patient benefit.

Backed by robust R&D pipelines, increasing clinical trial activity, and a rise in strategic industry collaborations, these innovations are driving significant commercial momentum and are expected to emerge as a key growth driver within the global immuno-oncology market.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

The growing preference for modern immuno-oncology therapies is largely driven by the limitations of conventional cancer treatments and the rising global cancer burden. Traditional approaches such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy often face challenges related to toxicity, limited long-term efficacy, and reduced effectiveness in advanced disease due to tumor resistance. In contrast, immune checkpoint inhibitors offer a more targeted and durable treatment approach by activating the body's immune system, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and fewer systemic side effects.

This shift is further supported by the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, with approximately 20 million new cases and over 10 million deaths reported in 2025. The expanding disease burden is intensifying the need for more effective therapies, positioning immuno-oncology treatments as a key solution. Backed by strong clinical performance and expanding approvals across multiple tumor types, these therapies continue to drive significant market adoption and investment.

Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress

The immune checkpoint inhibitor market continues to encounter notable constraints related to both patient selection and safety. A key challenge is the absence of robust and universally accepted biomarkers capable of accurately predicting patient response, resulting in the inclusion of non-responders in clinical trials and inefficient utilization of time and resources. Moreover, treatment efficacy is influenced by a complex interplay of biological factors, including tumor mutations, immune microenvironment, Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) profiles, microbiome composition, and patient genetics, limiting the effectiveness of single-marker approaches.

In addition, immune-related adverse events (irAEs) remain a significant safety concern, as enhanced immune activation can lead to unintended organ toxicities such as thyroiditis, colitis, and pneumonitis. In severe cases, these events may necessitate treatment interruption or immunosuppressive interventions, potentially impact clinical outcomes and increasing healthcare costs. Collectively, these challenges continue to pose barriers to broader adoption and optimal utilization of next-generation checkpoint inhibitors.

Target-Based Segmentation: Market Share Insights

The next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors market is broadly distributed across multiple targets, including CD38, B7-H3, TIGIT, LAG-3, and CD73. By 2035, the CD38 segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for over 50% of the overall share. Meanwhile, the B7-H3 segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by the unique dual functionality of B7-H3, which can exert both stimulatory and immunosuppressive effects on the immune system, with clinical evidence indicating a predominance of immunosuppressive activity, particularly in glioblastoma. These attributes position B7-H3 as a highly promising target for ongoing and future clinical development.

Type of Molecule Analysis: Market Leadership and Growth Trends

Based on the type of molecule, the market is segmented into biologics and small molecules. Biologics are anticipated to capture the largest share, accounting for nearly 95% of the market by 2035, primarily due to their high target specificity, reduced dosing frequency, and lower incidence of off-target effects, which collectively enhance patient compliance.

Conversely, small molecules are expected to witness a higher CAGR over the forecast period, supported by their ability to modulate multiple anti-tumor pathways simultaneously, along with advantages such as oral bioavailability and low immunogenicity. These factors contribute to greater clinical flexibility, improved patient convenience, and increasing commercial attractiveness.

Regional Analysis: Growth and Market Expansion

North America is projected to remain the dominant regional market, capturing over 60% of the global share by 2035, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research capabilities, and well-established regulatory framework that facilitates extensive clinical development. In contrast, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by a large and expanding cancer patient population, particularly in Southeast Asia, coupled with a rising disease burden and a rapidly evolving clinical research ecosystem. These factors are anticipated to significantly increase the demand for next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies across these regions.

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Key Insights



Driven by the need for overcoming acquired resistance to first generation therapies, along with the necessity to manage immune-related adverse events, companies are actively advancing their next generation immune checkpoint inhibitor pipelines.

The current immune checkpoint inhibitor pipeline features ~475 therapy programs, emphasizing on enhanced pathway modulation to deliver sustained therapeutic benefit in the oncology domain.

45% of the immune checkpoint inhibitors are in phase II of clinical trials, reflecting the maturity of the current pipeline, which is influenced by the positive study trial outcomes of ICIs in early stages of clinical development.

The current next generation immune checkpoint inhibitor pipeline features ~150 therapy programs, facilitating enhanced cancer treatment by ensuring targeted drug delivery and reduced off target effects.

>40% of NGICIs are being evaluated in combination therapy (including radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapies), highlighting the shift toward regimens that improve antitumor response and enhance clinical outcomes.

Majority of the trials (nearly 30%) were registered in the last two years; >50% of the clinical trials in NGICIs domain are being conducted by industry players, highlighting their active role in driving innovation in this segment.

The next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors market is experiencing significant growth, owing to the rise in the incidence of cancer, worldwide, demanding advanced targeted treatment approaches.

Given the rapid increase in popularity of immune checkpoint inhibitors, the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 30% till 2035 (excluding Darzalex); CD38 targeting therapies currently capture majority of NGICIs market share.

The immune checkpoint inhibitors market in the US is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period due to their enhanced selectivity and expanding clinical use for the treatment of oncological disorders. Driven by expanding clinical use and growing adoption of immunotherapies, the next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors market in the US expected to witness sustained progress.

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The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

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Key Players



Arcus Biosciences

Aurigene Oncology

Genetech

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson and Johnson

Merck

NovaBridge Biotherapeutics

ONO Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Takeda

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

By Target Immune Checkpoint



C CD38

B7-H3

TIGIT

LAG-3 CD73

By Target Disease Indication



Multiple Myeloma

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Light Chain Amyloidosis

Immune Thrombocytopenia

Prostate Cancer

Esophageal Cancer Pancreatic Cancer

By Type of Molecule



Biologics Small Molecules

By Geographical Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and North Africa

By Sales Forecast of Therapies



Darzalex

Sarclisa

ONO-4882

Ifinatamab Deruxtecan / MK-2400

GSK5764227

Mezagitamab (TAK-079)

Fianlimab

Quemliclustat Domvanalimab

Additional Benefits



Complementary PPT Insights Pack

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

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