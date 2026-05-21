Bengal Govt Order Restricting Media Participation By Employees Is Strangulation Of Democracy: Abhishek Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) The West Bengal government's notification enforcing a set of restrictions for its employees at all levels, from making media statements, participating in media debates, making government documents public, among others, is nothing but a“strangulation of democracy”, Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday.

In a social media post on the wall of his official X handle, Banerjee had claimed that use of the phrase“complete prohibition” in the said notification issued by Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, echoed like a warning which is meant not to protect governance, but to enforce silence upon state government employees.

“No speaking to the press. No writing articles. No participating in media programs. No criticism of the Centre or State government. No expression that may strain relations with Delhi. Under @BJP4India's remote-controlled governance, silence is now an administrative requirement,” the Trinamool Congress general secretary claimed in his social media post.

According to him, the circular was not about disciple but was about curtailing free expression and systematically choking fundamental rights to ensure absolute obedience to the masters of the current rulers in West Bengal sitting in New Delhi.

“In short: THINK AS YOU ARE TOLD. SPEAK ONLY WHEN PERMITTED. When a government cannot tolerate criticism, it starts crushing dissent. That is not strength - that is STRANGULATION OF DEMOCRACY!” Abhishek Banerjee added.

In the notification issued by the state personnel administrative reforms department on Wednesday night, and signed by the Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, a copy of which is available with IANS, it has been clarified that such restrictions are imposed under already existing provisions of All India Service (AIS) Conduct Rules, 1968, West Bengal Service (Duties, Rights and Obligations of the Government Employees) Rules 1980 and West Bengal Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959.

The said restrictions will be applicable for all Indian Administrative Service (IAS), West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS), West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers attached to the state government, as well as other state government employees, correctional services employees, state-aided educational institutions, state-run boards, municipalities and municipal corporations, and autonomous bodies under the state government.