Azerbaijani Official Calls For Genuine Empowerment Of Youth And Local Communities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Young people and local communities must be given real control and resources, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Indira Hajiyeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event titled“Youth and Civil Society Leadership in Advancing Sustainable and Inclusive Cities” as part of WUF13.

“Stop inviting young people to forums just to tick a box in reports. Give them tools. Young people and local communities must be given real control and resources. We need to fund your startups in the regions, develop local social initiatives, and entrust the next generation with the development of local regulations. So, give them the opportunity to act,” she said.

According to the deputy minister, thanks to initiatives such as the national Youth Capitals program, cities like Shusha and Lankaran have expanded youth participation, cultural engagement, and social inclusion.

"In Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, we are not merely rebuilding territories. Reconstruction is not just about restoring roads and buildings. It is about restoring trust, opportunities, and everyday life. Today, Azerbaijan is building nine new 'smart' cities and hundreds of settlements in post-conflict territories, based on the conviction that every community deserves not only to be rebuilt, but also to have the opportunity to thrive.“We are reimagining how communities can live, work, learn, and grow with the help of green energy, digital innovation, and people-centered urban planning,” she said.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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