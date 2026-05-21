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Australia Reports 4.5 Percent Increase in Unemployment Rate
(MENAFN) Australia's unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent in April, as employment contracted and jobless numbers exceeded seasonal norms, official figures released Thursday revealed.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported a net loss of 19,000 jobs during the month — 11,000 full-time positions and 8,000 part-time roles — marking a notable deterioration in labor market conditions.
Women bore the brunt of the downturn. Female employment recorded its first decline since August 2025, shedding 19,000 full-time and 13,000 part-time roles. Gains in male employment provided only partial relief against the broader slide.
"Compared to what we usually see in April, more people remained unemployed this month," said Sean Crick, ABS head of labor statistics, noting rising demand for both full-time and part-time work among job seekers.
In total, the number of unemployed Australians rose by 33,000 over the month, the ABS data showed.
Yet not every indicator pointed downward. Total hours worked edged up 0.8 percent in April — equivalent to 15.8 million additional hours — while average hours worked per person climbed 0.9 percent, Crick noted. He added that annual growth in hours worked continued to outpace overall employment growth, suggesting employers are stretching existing workforces rather than expanding headcount.
The trend unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent, while the underemployment rate eased to 5.8 percent for the month.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported a net loss of 19,000 jobs during the month — 11,000 full-time positions and 8,000 part-time roles — marking a notable deterioration in labor market conditions.
Women bore the brunt of the downturn. Female employment recorded its first decline since August 2025, shedding 19,000 full-time and 13,000 part-time roles. Gains in male employment provided only partial relief against the broader slide.
"Compared to what we usually see in April, more people remained unemployed this month," said Sean Crick, ABS head of labor statistics, noting rising demand for both full-time and part-time work among job seekers.
In total, the number of unemployed Australians rose by 33,000 over the month, the ABS data showed.
Yet not every indicator pointed downward. Total hours worked edged up 0.8 percent in April — equivalent to 15.8 million additional hours — while average hours worked per person climbed 0.9 percent, Crick noted. He added that annual growth in hours worked continued to outpace overall employment growth, suggesting employers are stretching existing workforces rather than expanding headcount.
The trend unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent, while the underemployment rate eased to 5.8 percent for the month.
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