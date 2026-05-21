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EU Condemns Treatment of Gaza Flotilla Activists by Israeli Minister
(MENAFN) The European Union has strongly criticized the treatment of activists detained from the Sumud flotilla, calling the conduct shown in a video involving Israeli Cabinet Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “completely unacceptable,” according to reports.
EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the footage shared publicly by the minister has raised serious concerns, noting that even members of the Israeli government have expressed disapproval of the incident.
He stressed that all detainees must be treated in accordance with international law, with full respect for safety and human dignity, regardless of the circumstances of their detention.
The EU also urged Israeli authorities to ensure proper treatment of the activists and called for their immediate release, according to reports.
The statement comes amid wider international reactions to the interception of the Sumud flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip when it was detained by Israeli forces in international waters.
EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the footage shared publicly by the minister has raised serious concerns, noting that even members of the Israeli government have expressed disapproval of the incident.
He stressed that all detainees must be treated in accordance with international law, with full respect for safety and human dignity, regardless of the circumstances of their detention.
The EU also urged Israeli authorities to ensure proper treatment of the activists and called for their immediate release, according to reports.
The statement comes amid wider international reactions to the interception of the Sumud flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip when it was detained by Israeli forces in international waters.
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