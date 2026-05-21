Jessica Alba: This Year's Flying By, I'm Reminding Myself To Slow Down

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Alba has penned a love letter to May and reminded herself to“slow down” as this year is“flying by”.

Jessica shared a string of images of what all she has done in this month, along with a few notes on gratitude, self-love, and affirmations.

She wrote in the caption section:“A love letter to the month of May. This year is flying by, and I'm reminding myself to slow down and soak it all in - the big moments, the quiet ones, the chaos, the beauty, all of it.”

The actress expressed gratitude for the people in her love and said that she is looking forward to the month of June.

“Feeling especially grateful for the people, the growth, the laughter, the healing, and the little everyday moments that end up meaning the most. See you soon, June,” she added.

Talking about Alba, she shot to fame at the age of 19 with her work in Dark Angel. She had a major cinematic breakthrough with Honey in 2003.

The actress started her career when she was just 13 with Camp Nowhere. She was then seen in The Secret World of Alex Mack both released in 1994.

Alba became a sought-after actress with her work in films such as Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine's Day, Little Fockers, and Mechanic: Resurrection.

She is a frequent collaborator with director Robert Rodriguez, having starred in Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Machete Kills, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. From 2019 to 2020, Alba starred in the Spectrum action crime series L.A.'s Finest.

She will next be seen Maserati: The Brothers, a biographical sports drama, starring Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, Lorenzo De Moor, Anthony Hopkins, Andy García, Jessica Alba, and Al Pacino.