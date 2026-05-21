Meta Layoff 2026: US Recruiter Shares 7 Workplace Red Flags You Shouldn't Ignore, Says 'Good Performance Won't Save You'

MENAFN - Live Mint) While layoffs often feel abrupt, delivered via an unexpected HR email or a sudden calendar invite, career experts suggest that the warning signs are usually visible well before the official announcement.

Amid reports of fresh job cuts at Meta, affecting as many as 8,000 employees, a US-based recruiter, Shreya Mehta, outlined the subtle workplace red flags that signal impending layoffs.

In the viral LinkedIn post, Mehta said,“Layoffs do not happen overnight! - They are planned weeks, sometimes months in advance.”

Referring to a discussion on Blind, an anonymous workplace forum popular among tech employees, Mehta said senior Meta leadership was already aware of the cuts.

“People are scrambling to figure out if the cuts are based on performance scores, tenure, org structure, level, or just some spreadsheet logic that nobody fully understands,” she said, noting that there are always hints that“nobody pays attention to until it is too late”.

“If you pay attention, the signals are usually there before the announcement,” Mehta added.

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According to Mehta, these are the workplace patterns employees should watch carefully:

Your skip-level suddenly wants to "understand what everyone is working on." Meetings about team structure start showing up on calendars that never had them before. Hiring freezes in your organisation while other teams keep growing. Your manager gets quieter than usual, or starts being unusually nice. Projects you were leading get "reprioritized" or merged into something else. Reorgs get announced with vague language about "streamlining" and "focusing on high-impact work." Senior leaders start leaving, and nobody replaces them.

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The recruiter, however, said that none of these guarantees a layoff,“but when you see three or four of them happening at the same time, that is not a coincidence. That is a pattern.”

She said that the mistake most people make is assuming that good performance protects them.“It does not. Layoffs are not performance reviews,” Mehta said.“They are spreadsheet exercises. Entire teams get cut because the business decided to move in a different direction.”

“Your rating does not override a budget decision,” she reiterated.“So if you are seeing these signals at your company right now, do not wait for the calendar invite from HR to start thinking about what is next.”

She suggested that the best time to prepare for a layoff is when you still have a job, a paycheck, and the emotional bandwidth to think clearly.“Not the morning after.”

| Zuckerberg 'feeling weight of' mass layoffs at Meta: 'Success isn't a given' Mark Zuckerberg 'feeling weight of' mass layoffs at Meta

Meta laid off roughly 8,000 of its employees – about 10 per cent of its global workforce – on Wednesday as the company said it is shifting its resources towards its artificial intelligence ambitions.

As the axe fell on Meta employees at around 4 am, starting from Singapore, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a formal email to his staff, addressing the layoffs and thanking those who had been sacked for their work.

“It's always sad to say good-bye to people who have contributed to our mission and to building this company. I feel the weight of that,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote.“Success isn't a given. AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes.”

“The companies that lead the way will define the next generation," he said. The memo also said that more layoffs were not expected this year.