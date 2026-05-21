Latin American Pulse - May 21, 2026 - Rio Times

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Thursday's Latin American Pulse opens with Chile's Cámara handing José Antonio Kast his first major legislative win - passing the Reconstrucción Nacional law and sending it to the Senate as the IPSA rallied 2.40% - Lula signing decrees that make Big Tech liable for criminal content without a court order, Venezuela 's $170bn debt restructuring lifting bonds to nine-year highs as Raúl Castro is indicted in the US, Bolivia's paro hardening with Argollo still in hiding, Milei's Hojarasca deregulation law reaching the floor, and a Petro wealth tax crushing Colombian bank profits. Today's intelligence brief tracks six institutional decisions inside the same 24 hours.

01 · Chile - Kast Wins First Major Vote as Reconstruction Law Clears Cámara Bullish

The Latin American Pulse leads in Chile, where the Cámara de Diputados handed President José Antonio Kast his first major legislative victory Wednesday, approving the Plan de Reconstrucción Nacional in general by 90–59 with one abstention and then in particular before despatching it to the Senate. The“megarreforma” cuts the corporate rate, grants 25-year tax invariability for new investment and injects CLP 400bn into the fire-emergency fund for Ñuble and Biobío. The Partido de la Gente delivered the general vote after a PYME-tax deal. The IPSA closed Wednesday at 10,599.69, up 2.40%.

02 · Brazil - Lula Decrees Make Big Tech Liable Without a Court Order Volatile

President Lula signed two decrees Wednesday that make digital platforms liable for criminal content without a prior court order, implementing the 2025 Supreme Court ruling that struck down part of Article 19 of the Marco Civil da Internet. Platforms can now be held responsible for“systemic failures” on grave crimes - terrorism, child exploitation, fraud and violence against women - and for paid-advertising content with recurring lapses; other cases follow notification. The ANPD gains oversight, fiscalising platforms in aggregate, while private messaging, email and videoconferencing stay exempt. A second decree targets online violence against women. The Ibovespa closed Wednesday at 177,355.73, up 1.77%.

03 · Venezuela - $170bn Debt Restructuring Lifts Bonds to Nine-Year Highs Volatile

Venezuela's bonds rallied to nine-year highs as Delcy Rodríguez's interim government advanced the“formal, integral and ordered” restructuring of external and PDVSA debt estimated at $170bn - roughly 180–200% of a nominal GDP the IMF puts near $83bn. Sovereign and PDVSA bonds in default since 2017 total close to $100bn; the balance spans Chinese loans, arbitration awards and expropriation claims. Caracas retained Centerview Partners, and the IMF and World Bank resumed relations on April 1, though the US Treasury still bars direct negotiation. Separately, Reuters reported Raúl Castro was criminally charged in the United States.

04 · Bolivia - Paro Hardens as Argollo Stays in Hiding and Transport Joins Bearish

Bolivia's eighteen-day paro hardened Wednesday rather than breaking. COB executive Mario Argollo remains in clandestinidad to evade the arrest order for instigación pública a delinquir and presunto terrorismo, while the Fiscalía released 95 of those detained over the weekend. El Alto's urban-transport unions joined the indefinite strike, and aymara campesino assemblies ratified road closures - including the route to Peru - demanding President Rodrigo Paz's resignation. The Federación Túpac Katari extended blockades across La Paz department. Food, medicine and fuel shortages are deepening as the conflict slides toward the courts-and-streets pattern the desk flagged.

05 · Argentina - Milei's Hojarasca Deregulation Law Reaches the Floor Bullish

Argentina's lower house debated Javier Milei's“Hojarasca” law Wednesday, a Federico Sturzenegger deregulation push to repeal 63 statutes the government deems obsolete - the latest installment of the state-shrinking agenda and a marker of legislative momentum into the October midterm. Separately, GeoPark, partnered with the Neuquén provincial firm Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén, filed to join the RIGI large-investment incentive regime to build a Vaca Muerta oil hub, a structural vote of confidence in the basin. The MERVAL recovered Wednesday to close at 2,788,517, up 0.50%, after Tuesday's give-back from its record.

06 · Colombia - Petro Wealth Tax Crushes Q1 Bank Profits as ELN Pauses for the Vote Neutral

Colombian bank profits fell sector-wide in the first quarter of 2026 as a Petro-era wealth tax bit into earnings, with Bancolombia and Davivienda leading a diminished field. The squeeze lands ten days before the May 31 first round, where AtlasIntel has compressed Iván Cepeda 's lead over Abelardo de la Espriella to under five points. The ELN declared a four-day unilateral ceasefire around the vote, pledging no interference - a rare de-escalation signal in the campaign's closing stretch. The COLCAP closed Wednesday at 2,089.76, down 0.96%, giving back Tuesday's gain.

The Read

Wednesday resolved two of the bloc's open institutional tests in opposite directions. Chile answered cleanly: Kast converted a parliamentary majority into law, and the IPSA's 2.40% rally is the market reading govern-by-Congress as credibility, not gridlock. Bolivia answered the other way: an arrest order the state cannot execute has hardened the paro, pulled in the transport unions and turned a labour dispute into a resignation campaign. Brazil's Big Tech decrees recode platform liability around the STF ruling. Venezuela's restructuring is the world's largest, messiest sovereign workout reopening - bonds at nine-year highs price the optionality, not the execution. Argentina and Colombia are the steady poles, one deregulating, one taxed.

Thu May 21 · Chile - Reconstrucción Nacional opens in the Senate after Cámara despatch Fri–Sat May 22–23 · Brazil second Datafolha wave (post-audio); Colombia De la Espriella Barranquilla rally Sat Sun May 24 · Ecuador Noboa first anniversary opens the revocatoria window; Peru technical-team debate, Lima Sun May 31 · Colombia first round (Cepeda–De la Espriella–Valencia) under ELN ceasefire; Peru presidential debate, Lima Mon Jun 1 · Chile - Kast's first Cuenta Pública Sun Jun 7 · Peru runoff - Fujimori versus Sánchez, mining-tax architecture binary Wed–Thu Jun 17–18 · Brazil Copom decision on the 14.50% Selic

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on Chile's reconstruction win as the cleanest test yet of whether the regional centre-right can govern by Congress rather than decree, set against Bolivia's failed-execution spiral. The Deep Dive maps three paths through the Venezuelan restructuring and what nine-year-high bonds price about execution risk. The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten LATAM economies on five proprietary dimensions. The Trade and Positioning section opens a long Chilean-equity call into the Senate, holds the PETR4/BBAS3 spread, and reads the Venezuelan bond optionality against US Treasury constraints.

FAQ

How significant is Chile's reconstruction-law passage for the Kast government?

It is the administration's first major legislative win and validates governing through Congress rather than the decree route Hacienda had openly floated. The Cámara approved the bill in general 90–59 and then in particular, sending it to the Senate with the corporate-rate cut and 25-year tax invariability intact, though with less support than the general vote. Coming days before the June 1 Cuenta Pública, the win sets the administration's institutional posture, and the IPSA's 2.40% rally is the market's verdict on Chilean fiscal credibility.

What changes for Big Tech under Lula's decrees?

They implement the 2025 STF ruling that struck down part of Article 19 of the Marco Civil da Internet, under which platforms were liable for third-party content only after defying a court order. Now platforms can be held responsible without a prior order in two cases:“systemic failures” in their duty of care on grave crimes, and recurring lapses on criminal content boosted by paid advertising. The ANPD will regulate and fiscalise platforms in aggregate. Private messaging, email and videoconferencing are exempt on constitutional secrecy grounds, with an adaptation window once the decrees publish.

Why are Venezuelan bonds rallying on a $170bn restructuring?

The bonds are pricing optionality rather than recovery. After the January capture of Nicolás Maduro, the interim Rodríguez government reopened relations with the IMF and World Bank on April 1, restored ties with Washington in March, and has now launched a formal restructuring of debt in default since 2017 - sovereign and PDVSA bonds near $100bn within a $170bn total. Nine-year highs reflect the market betting a normalisation path exists, even though the US Treasury still bars direct negotiation and analysts doubt Caracas can yet execute the workout.

Updated: 2026-05-21T06:45:00Z by Matias Sebastian Lopez

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