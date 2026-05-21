IPL 2026: Will Angkrish Raghuavanshi Play In KKR's Last League Game Vs DC? Concussion Rule Explained

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained an injury during the team's four-wicket win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 21.

The KKR kept their hopes alive for the playoffs qualification by securing a crucial victory over MI. However, the match witnessed a scary yet unfortunate collision that put a major dampener on the Kolkata camp. The incident took place in the 11th over when Raghuvanshi, who was keeping wickets, attempted to grab a high top-edge of Tilak Varma by sprinting from behind the stumps to claim what appeared to be the bowler's catch.

As Raghuvanshi was firmly fixed on the trajectory of the ball, Varun Chakravarthy was running from backwards from short fine leg, equally determined to complete the catch. Since neither of them heard the call, the two collided heavily, with Chakravarthy's shoulder striking Raghuvanshi flush on the side of his head. The young wicketkeeper-batter suffered an injury to his hand and walked off the field, with Tejasvi Singh Dahiya first stepping in to take over the wicketkeeping duties.

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Watson Provides Injury Update on Angkrish Raghuvanshi

During the KKR's 148-run chase, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was concussively substituted by Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, and thus, he didn't walk out to bat, raising concerns about his injury. Speaking at the post-match press conference, assistant coach Shane Watson revealed that the dynamic youngster began experiencing delayed symptoms after the initial impact of the collision.

“Ankrish, unfortunately, ran a long way to be able to try and get that catch. And unfortunately, the collision that he had with Varun Chakravarthy meant that he ended up having some neck pain, a bit of dizziness, and a bit of a headache within a couple of overs of that as well,” Watson said.

“So, unfortunately, he wasn't able to finish off the game. And I know how desperate he was as well. He's someone who is as tough a competitor as I've ever met. So we certainly missed him from a batting perspective," he added.

!,!...?!" Absolute chaos in the middle as Varun Chakaravarthy & Angkrish Raghuvanshi collide giving Tilak Varma a massive lifeline! #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #KKRvMI | LIVE NOW ➡️... twitter/T7X1M3GRQA

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2026

Despite the absence of Agkrish Raghuvanshi, who has been KKR's standout batter of the season, the hosts managed to chase down the target in 18.5 overs, with Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) putting on a brilliant 64-run partnership to guide their team home.

Will Angkrish Feature in KKR's Crucial Match vs DC?

As the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a crucial victory over the Mumbai Indians, their final league match against the Delhi Capitals is far more crucial than ever, practically serving as a virtual quarterfinal for their playoff aspirations. However, Angrkish Raghuvanshi's participation in the high-stakes encounter remains completely out of the question due to strict medical protocols.

As per the ICC and IPL protocols, any player who was substituted during the match following a suspicion or confirmation of a concussion must adhere to a mandatory seven-day stand-down period before they can return to competitive action. The rule is nothing but a comprehensive medical mandate designed to prioritize athletes' health and long-term well-being over immediate match outcomes.

Under this protocol, the physical and cognitive stress of a player is strictly monitored, ensuring that they pass specific neurological benchmark and physical exertion tests before being declared fully fit. Therefore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who suffered a concussion on May 20, will be automatically ruled out of the crucial final league fixture against the Delhi Capitals on May 24.

Angrkishn Raghuvanshi's seven-day stand-down period will conclude on May 27, meaning he could only potentially return to action if KKR successfully qualifies for the playoffs.

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