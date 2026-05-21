Imagine Dragons To Headline Formula 1 Abu Dhabi After-Race Concert This December

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) One of the world's biggest rock bands is heading to Abu Dhabi this December.

Imagine Dragons has officially been announced as the Saturday headliner for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts, set to take place at Etihad Park on December 5.

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Known for chart-topping hits including Radioactive, Believer, Demons, and Thunder, the Grammy-winning band will perform as part of the Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme during the F1 season finale on Yas Island.

The band joins an already star-studded lineup that includes Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, who are set to perform on Thursday, December 3, with more international acts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Imagine Dragons are one of the defining live acts of this generation, with mass appeal to all,” said David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara.

“Their ability to deliver stadium-scale performances that connect with audiences around the world makes them the perfect addition to the Yasalam program.”

Access to the after-race concerts is included with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets, with organisers also offering Golden Circle upgrades for fans wanting closer access to the stage.

The 2026 edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place from December 3 to 6 at Yas Marina Circuit.

Last year's event drew a record 339,000 attendees, including more than 136,000 concertgoers across the after-race concerts and official after-parties, according to organisers.

Beyond the racing action, this year's Grand Prix will also see the return of premium hospitality experiences, including Luna Lounge featuring CÉ LA VI and the 16/360 Terrace Collection overlooking the track.

With Abu Dhabi once again closing out the Formula 1 season this December, organisers are continuing to lean into the city's mix of racing and large-scale live entertainment. Madrid was also announced as a new addition to the calendar, giving Spain two races alongside Barcelona.

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