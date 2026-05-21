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Germany's Defense Chief Says No Confirmed US Troop Pullout Plans
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Wednesday he has yet to receive any binding or definitive plans from Washington regarding a potential drawdown of American forces stationed in Germany.
Speaking following a parliamentary defense committee session in Berlin, Pistorius said there is "still no truly reliable confirmation" of any such move.
With reports circulating that the US intends to reduce the number of American brigades in Europe by one unit, Pistorius remained cautious about Germany's specific exposure. "The extent to which troops stationed in Germany will be affected by this remains to be seen," the German Press Agency (dpa) cited the minister as saying.
NATO Commander Confirms Brigade Combat Team Withdrawal
The remarks follow a statement Tuesday by US General and NATO Supreme Commander Alexus Grynkewich, who confirmed that the withdrawal of roughly 5,000 troops from Europe — announced by President Donald Trump — would primarily be executed through the redeployment of a Brigade Combat Team.
Grynkewich tempered expectations of further cuts, saying he did not anticipate additional announcements on troop reductions in the near term. The NATO commander suggested that a more assertive European role within the alliance would provide the strategic cover for the US to incrementally scale back its military footprint on the continent.
Speaking following a parliamentary defense committee session in Berlin, Pistorius said there is "still no truly reliable confirmation" of any such move.
With reports circulating that the US intends to reduce the number of American brigades in Europe by one unit, Pistorius remained cautious about Germany's specific exposure. "The extent to which troops stationed in Germany will be affected by this remains to be seen," the German Press Agency (dpa) cited the minister as saying.
NATO Commander Confirms Brigade Combat Team Withdrawal
The remarks follow a statement Tuesday by US General and NATO Supreme Commander Alexus Grynkewich, who confirmed that the withdrawal of roughly 5,000 troops from Europe — announced by President Donald Trump — would primarily be executed through the redeployment of a Brigade Combat Team.
Grynkewich tempered expectations of further cuts, saying he did not anticipate additional announcements on troop reductions in the near term. The NATO commander suggested that a more assertive European role within the alliance would provide the strategic cover for the US to incrementally scale back its military footprint on the continent.
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