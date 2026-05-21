Bastar: Forces Launch Massive Demining Ops For A 'Naxal-Free India'

In the wake of the Centre's declaration of a "Naxal-free India" on March 31, 2026, security forces have intensified large-scale demining operations across previously insurgency-affected regions, marking a crucial step toward restoring normalcy and ensuring safe movement for civilians.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police, along with other security agencies, have launched a sustained campaign to detect and neutralise improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted during years of Naxal activity.

Systematic Campaign to Secure Routes

Officials say the exercise is being carried out across national highways, state roads, and interior routes that were once considered high-risk zones.

Jitendra Kumar, Commandant 80 Battalion CRPF involved in the operations, told ANI that the demining process is being conducted based on intelligence inputs, including information gathered from surrendered Naxals.

"Demining operations in Naxal-affected areas have been our primary mission. All battalions are actively carrying out this campaign across National Highways, state roads, and interior routes in a systematic and dedicated manner," Jitendra said.

Ensuring Free and Secure Movement

He said, "After the region moved towards becoming Naxal-free, our first objective has been to ensure that these roads are completely secure and can be used freely without the need for security cover."

"This remains our main aim."

Advanced Technology and Techniques

K9 dog squad units are also used with newly inducted equipment in the whole demining exercise, including compact detection devices and materials. CPR-based techniques are also being used during these operations.

For road clearance, officers said they are adopting different methods, including the use of tractors and compact wire detectors to rule out any threats.

"As a precaution, we first deploy drones to scan the area before initiating any operation. The drones help us cover forward areas and identify any potential threats or suspicious activities. Once such risks are detected and located, we take appropriate action," they said.

"There is always an element of risk involved in these operations, but our efforts are focused on minimising it. Our goal is to make all routes completely IED-free so that people can use them without fear."

A Mission to Clear Legacy Threats

"Demining is a continuous and regular process that we have been carrying out over time. However, since the region has become Naxal-free, we have taken it up in a mission mode. We are confident that soon all routes will be fully cleared and safe for public use."

He said after the declaration of Naxal-free India, our priority shifted to clearing legacy threats. Inputs provided by former cadres have significantly helped the security forces to identify vulnerable spots where explosives may have been planted.

On-ground visuals of the exercise covered by ANI show the use of improvised mechanical tools, including tractor-mounted devices, as part of the demining exercise. These are being deployed to safely scan and neutralise explosives in difficult terrains, particularly in forested and remote areas.

Coordinated Effort for Regional Development

Maqsood Alam, Deputy Commandant CRPF, 80 Battalion, highlighted that the campaign is not limited to a specific district but is being carried out in a coordinated manner by multiple battalions across the region.

"Our aim is to make all routes completely secure, especially those connecting remote villages. This is essential for development activities and the return of normal life," he said.

Security forces emphasised that the operation is being conducted with utmost caution, given the risks involved in handling buried explosives. The effort is also seen as a confidence-building measure for local residents, many of whom had long been wary of venturing onto certain roads due to fear of IED blasts.

Officials described the demining drive as one of the most critical post-conflict initiatives, underscoring that the success of the "Naxal-free" declaration will ultimately depend on how effectively such hidden threats are eliminated.

With operations continuing in full swing, authorities remain hopeful that the ongoing efforts will pave the way for safer infrastructure, improved connectivity, and accelerated development in regions once affected by Left-Wing Extremism. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)