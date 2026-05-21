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Spain Calls In Israeli Charge D’affaires Over Gaza Flotilla Abuse
(MENAFN) Spain escalated its response to the Gaza flotilla crisis Wednesday, summoning Israel's chargé d'affaires and issuing a sweeping condemnation after video footage emerged showing detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel by Israeli forces in international waters.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares delivered a forceful rebuke via a video address posted to the US social media platform X, stating: "I have seen a horrific, inhumane and disgraceful video in which members of the flotilla were treated unjustly and humiliatingly by an Israeli minister and the police."
Albares flagged that Spanish nationals were among those aboard the seized vessels, calling the development "deeply alarming." He then sharpened his language further: "I repeat, this treatment is monstrous, it is disgraceful, it is inhumane," before demanding "a public apology from Israel."
Madrid said it had urgently called in Israel's chargé d'affaires to formally register Spain's "complete rejection," "utter condemnation" and "profound revulsion" at what Albares characterized as "abominable and unacceptable treatment" of the flotilla passengers.
The foreign minister confirmed Spain is pressing for the immediate release of all those detained and said Madrid would coordinate with other affected nations to explore joint measures.
Albares also noted that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — who appears in the circulating footage — had already been personally sanctioned by Spain and barred from entering the country. He warned: "And soon the same thing will happen across the entire European Union."
The footage shared by Ben-Gvir showed flotilla detainees bound and forced to kneel following the interception of the convoy in international waters. The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla confirmed Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israeli forces.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares delivered a forceful rebuke via a video address posted to the US social media platform X, stating: "I have seen a horrific, inhumane and disgraceful video in which members of the flotilla were treated unjustly and humiliatingly by an Israeli minister and the police."
Albares flagged that Spanish nationals were among those aboard the seized vessels, calling the development "deeply alarming." He then sharpened his language further: "I repeat, this treatment is monstrous, it is disgraceful, it is inhumane," before demanding "a public apology from Israel."
Madrid said it had urgently called in Israel's chargé d'affaires to formally register Spain's "complete rejection," "utter condemnation" and "profound revulsion" at what Albares characterized as "abominable and unacceptable treatment" of the flotilla passengers.
The foreign minister confirmed Spain is pressing for the immediate release of all those detained and said Madrid would coordinate with other affected nations to explore joint measures.
Albares also noted that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — who appears in the circulating footage — had already been personally sanctioned by Spain and barred from entering the country. He warned: "And soon the same thing will happen across the entire European Union."
The footage shared by Ben-Gvir showed flotilla detainees bound and forced to kneel following the interception of the convoy in international waters. The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla confirmed Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israeli forces.
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