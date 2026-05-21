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AUD/USD Forecast Today 21/05: Aussie Rebounds (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar has initially dropped a bit during the trading session on Wednesday but has turned around to show signs of life again as we continue to see a lot of volatility in the bond market. If interest rates in America can continue to drop like they have early during the session, then you have a scenario where the Aussie dollar might be able to flourish.
If we break down below the lows of the last couple of days, then okay, maybe some things will change. Maybe we will go looking towards the 0.6950 level. But right now, I'm not ready to be that concerned.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
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