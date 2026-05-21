ICC Honours CBSE Toppers From Various Schools In Qatar

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Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, organised a felicitation ceremony on May 18, 2026 at ICC Ashoka Hall to honour the Grade 10 and 12 CBSE toppers from various schools in Qatar. Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul attended the event as the Chief Guest.Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul speaking at the event.

ICC General Secretary Abraham K. Joseph welcomed the guests and dignitaries followed by opening remarks by ICC Head of HR, Admin & Consular, Rakesh Wagh. Addressing the students, H E Vipul congratulated them on their outstanding achievement and extended his best wishes for their future pursuits.

ICC President A.P. Manikantan congratulated the students and acknowledged the dedication and support of teachers and parents in shaping their success.

ICC Advisory Council Chairman P. N. Babu Rajan was also present on the occasion.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by ICC Vice President Shantanu Deshpande. The event was seamlessly hosted by Drishti.