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US Rights Group Publishes Network Analysis of AIPAC Personnel Ties
(MENAFN) A US-based human rights organization has released a data-driven analysis mapping professional connections involving more than 3,000 current and former staff members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, according to reports.
The organization Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) said the dataset, compiled from publicly available professional profiles, highlights extensive career overlap between the lobbying organization and institutions in both the United States and Israel.
The analysis claims that dozens of former staff members have moved into positions within the US federal government, including roles in the executive branch and legislative offices, while others are currently employed within congressional offices and committees. It also notes reverse movement, with individuals transitioning from government roles into the organization.
According to the same dataset, additional links were identified between the group and Israeli government bodies, including personnel exchanges in both directions.
DAWN officials argued that these patterns indicate a closely connected professional ecosystem, raising concerns about transparency and influence in policymaking, according to reports.
The dataset was reportedly developed using open-source intelligence methods and includes large-scale mapping of individuals and organizational affiliations across hundreds of thousands of professional records.
The report also references broader political scrutiny of the organization’s role in US policy debates related to the Middle East, amid shifting public opinion in the United States.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee states that it is an American organization operating independently and does not take direction or funding from the Israeli government, according to its official position.
The organization Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) said the dataset, compiled from publicly available professional profiles, highlights extensive career overlap between the lobbying organization and institutions in both the United States and Israel.
The analysis claims that dozens of former staff members have moved into positions within the US federal government, including roles in the executive branch and legislative offices, while others are currently employed within congressional offices and committees. It also notes reverse movement, with individuals transitioning from government roles into the organization.
According to the same dataset, additional links were identified between the group and Israeli government bodies, including personnel exchanges in both directions.
DAWN officials argued that these patterns indicate a closely connected professional ecosystem, raising concerns about transparency and influence in policymaking, according to reports.
The dataset was reportedly developed using open-source intelligence methods and includes large-scale mapping of individuals and organizational affiliations across hundreds of thousands of professional records.
The report also references broader political scrutiny of the organization’s role in US policy debates related to the Middle East, amid shifting public opinion in the United States.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee states that it is an American organization operating independently and does not take direction or funding from the Israeli government, according to its official position.
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