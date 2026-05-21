TN Cabinet Expansion: Governor Corrects Cong Minister During Oath Political Slogans Mark Swearing-In

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 21 (IANS) A moment of unexpected interruption during the Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion ceremony on Thursday drew attention after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar corrected a newly inducted Congress minister, S. Rajesh Kumar, for deviating from the prescribed text while taking his oath of office at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Rajesh Kumar, the Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA representing Killiyoor constituency, was among the ministers inducted into Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's government during the first expansion of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government.

His induction also marked the Congress party's entry into the state Cabinet after several decades.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Rajesh Kumar began reading the prescribed oath from the official document placed before him. However, while reciting the oath, he briefly departed from the approved text and hailed senior Congress leaders K. Kamaraj, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The unscripted remarks immediately prompted Governor Arlekar to intervene.

Observing that the comments did not form part of the constitutional oath, the Governor interrupted Kumar and remarked,“That is not part of your oath.”

Following the intervention, an official quickly approached the minister-designate and pointed to the approved text placed before him.

Rajesh Kumar then resumed the process and completed the oath in accordance with the prescribed format.

The ceremony later witnessed similar expressions of political enthusiasm from some of the newly sworn-in ministers belonging to the ruling TVK.

A. Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, the MLA from Salem South, concluded his oath-taking by raising a slogan in support of Chief Minister Vijay, who was present on the dais. He declared,“Vaazhga Thalaivar, Valarga Tamil” (Long live the leader, may Tamil prosper).

In another instance, TVK legislator Thennarasu from Sriperumbudur concluded his oath by expressing loyalty to both the party leadership and the organisation.

Though the oath-taking ceremony largely proceeded smoothly, the spontaneous political slogans briefly shifted attention from the formal constitutional proceedings to expressions of party identity and political symbolism.