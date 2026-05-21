IPL Orange Cap: Vaibhav's Massive Jump Stuns Big Guns Marsh Climbs Up, Samson Barely In Top 10

After his blistering knock against Lucknow Super Giants, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shot to the top of the IPL run-scorers list with 579 runs. This sudden surge has shaken up the leaderboard, pushing down stars like Heinrich Klaasen and Virat Kohli.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 93 runs off just 38 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. This knock took his total to 579 runs, putting him at the top of the season's run-scorers list. He also set a new record for the most sixes by an Indian player in a single IPL season, hitting 53 sixes so far.Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh is now second in the run-scoring race. He climbed to this spot with 563 runs from 13 matches, thanks to his brilliant 96 off 57 balls against Rajasthan Royals.With Vaibhav and Marsh's big scores, Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has dropped from first to third place. He currently stands at third with 555 runs.Gujarat opener Sai Sudarshan is fourth on the list with 554 runs from 13 matches. He has a chance to reclaim the Orange Cap if he performs well in the final match against Chennai Super Kings.Right behind Klaasen and Sudarshan is Gujarat captain Shubman Gill. He is in fifth place, having scored 552 runs from 12 matches.As Vaibhav and Marsh surged ahead, Virat Kohli, who was previously in fourth place, has slipped to sixth. He has scored 542 runs in 13 matches.Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has fallen out of the top five. He is now in seventh position with 533 runs from 13 matches.Hyderabad's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma is eighth in the run-scorers list. He has scored 507 runs in 13 matches to hold his position.Thanks to a blistering half-century against Chennai, Ishan Kishan now sits at ninth place. He has scored 490 runs in 13 matches, overtaking Sanju Samson in the process.With Vaibhav's surge, Chennai Super Kings' Malayali star Sanju Samson has slipped again. Previously at ninth, he is now in tenth place. In his last match against Hyderabad, Sanju was out after scoring 27 runs off 13 balls. He holds his spot in the top 10 with 477 runs from 13 games.