New Doors Open For FATA And Balochistan Girls With Fully Funded University Seats

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Tariq Bin Nawaz

A major opportunity has emerged for female students from the former FATA and Balochista with the start of the new academic year.

The University of Lahore has announced five special seats each for female students from the former FATA and Balochista regions - meaning 5 seats for students from former FATA and 5 for students from Balochistan.

Selected students on these seats will receive completely free education, along with free hostel accommodation and free meals.

Every year, various universities across Pakistan also offer quota-based admissions and scholarship programs for students from FATA and Balochistan, under which full or partial tuition fee waivers are provided. However, these facilities may vary depending on policies and available funding.

This initiative is especially aimed at female students from underdeveloped areas who face financial difficulties in pursuing higher education.

Educational circles are describing the move as a positive development that will play an important role in promoting women's education.

Speaking to Tribal News Network, Roman Khan Marwat said the decision was the result of long-standing efforts and continuous struggle. According to him, the university administration was repeatedly approached regarding the issue, after which the special facility was approved.

He said female students from former FATA and Balochistan now confidently apply for these seats. According to him, the initiative is not just about educational opportunities, but also about opening new pathways toward a brighter future, development, and empowerment for the daughters of these regions.

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He further stated that admissions for these seats will be granted through a merit-based test to ensure transparency.

The University of Lahore is considered one of Pakistan's leading private universities, recognized nationally and internationally for its modern teaching facilities, quality research, and international-standard education.

The university offers programs in medicine, engineering, arts, and social sciences, and is also ranked among Pakistan's notable universities in the QS Asia Rankings.