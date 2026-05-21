NFON AG Continues To Drive Forward AI-Based Business Communication And Confirms Guidance
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NFON AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
NFON AG continues to drive forward AI-based business communication and confirms guidance
21.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NFON AG continues to drive forward AI-based business communication and confirms guidance
Andreas Wesselmann, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG, comments:“The business communications market is currently not only experiencing a cyclical downturn, but is also undergoing structural change, increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty. NFON is positioning itself specifically as a European provider of AI-based business communications. By investing in AI-based solutions, product development and partner enablement, we are laying the groundwork to tap further growth potentials over the coming quarters.”
Recurring revenue amounted to EUR 20.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with EUR 20.7 million in the prior-year period, which thereby continued to account for around 94% of total revenue. This underlines the high degree of stability and predictability of the business model. Business Telephony remained the stable foundation of NFON's business model in the first quarter. At the same time, the strategic growth areas of Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement continued to gain in importance. In particular, growing demand for AI-based solutions highlights the increasing importance of intelligent communication and automation solutions within NFON's portfolio.
The number of installed seats amounted to 641,119 as at 31 March 2026, compared with 661,349 in the prior-year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to continued subdued new order intake and the loss of individual customers. Blended ARPU posted slight growth to a level of EUR 10.04 in the first quarter of 2026 (prior-year period: EUR 10.02). Particularly positive factors in this context were pricing adjustments that had already been implemented, as well as a growing share of higher-value solutions, especially in the area of Premium Solutions and AI-based applications. This trend highlights the increasing monetisation of the existing customer base, despite a challenging market environment.
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.8 million in the reporting period, compared with EUR 2.6 in the previous year. The change reflects not only lower revenue but also planned investments in operational structures and strategic growth areas, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and product development. The consolidated result amounted to EUR –0.5 million compared with EUR 0.3 million in the prior-year period. At the same time, operating cash flow remained positive at EUR 1.6 million. With cash and cash equivalents of EUR 12.9 million as at 31 March 2026, NFON continues to have a solid foundation to finance the strategic initiatives under its NFON Next 2027 programme.
On the basis of the performance in the first quarter and the strategic growth drivers, the Management Board confirms the targets communicated in the 2025 consolidated financial statements. Growth momentum is expected to derive especially from the Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement portfolio segments as well as from efficiency measures under the NFON Next 2027 programme. In addition, the company plans further targeted investments in the scaling of AI-based solutions. For the financial year 2026, NFON continues to expect revenue growth in the low to mid single-digit percentage range (2025: 2.0%) as well as adjusted EBITDA slightly above EUR 12 million (2025: EUR 12.6 million).
The complete quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026 can be downloaded from the Investor Relations area of the NFON AG website.
Overview of Q1 2026 results1:
1 Rounding differences may arise in the tables.
NFON AG is Europe's trusted partner for AI-based business communications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Munich, NFON enables companies to transform their communications using secure, scalable and AI-based technologies.
This notification is provided for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe for the company's securities. The securities discussed in this notification are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (“US Securities Act”) and are only permitted to be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America after prior registration or on the basis of an exemption under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities discussed in this notification will be made in the United States of America and the information contained in this notification does not constitute an offer to buy securities. This notification is not intended for direct or indirect distribution, publication or dissemination to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or other countries in which the distribution of this notification is unlawful, or to US persons.
21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 453 00 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0N4N52
|WKN:
|A0N4N5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330910
|
2330910 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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