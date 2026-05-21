NFON AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

NFON AG continues to drive forward AI-based business communication and confirms guidance

21.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG continues to drive forward AI-based business communication and confirms guidance

Total revenue of EUR 21.6 million in Q1

Recurring revenue of EUR 20.2 million, accounting for around 94% of total revenue

Adjusted EBITDA at EUR 1.8 million following continued investments in AI and product development FY 2026 guidance confirmed Munich, 21 May 2026 – NFON AG, a leading European provider of integrated business communications with a focus on AI-based applications, reports a solid start to the financial year 2026. In the first quarter, the company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 21.6 million, compared with EUR 22.1 million in the previous year. Business performance was characterised by continued subdued willingness to invest in parts of the market, as well as delays in realising growth effects. At the same time, NFON is seeing a growing structural shift towards AI-based business communications and digitally sovereign solutions. Given this, NFON is continuing to drive forward its transformation as part of its NFON Next 2027 programme and confirms its guidance for the financial year 2026.

Andreas Wesselmann, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG, comments:“The business communications market is currently not only experiencing a cyclical downturn, but is also undergoing structural change, increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty. NFON is positioning itself specifically as a European provider of AI-based business communications. By investing in AI-based solutions, product development and partner enablement, we are laying the groundwork to tap further growth potentials over the coming quarters.”

Recurring revenue amounted to EUR 20.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with EUR 20.7 million in the prior-year period, which thereby continued to account for around 94% of total revenue. This underlines the high degree of stability and predictability of the business model. Business Telephony remained the stable foundation of NFON's business model in the first quarter. At the same time, the strategic growth areas of Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement continued to gain in importance. In particular, growing demand for AI-based solutions highlights the increasing importance of intelligent communication and automation solutions within NFON's portfolio.

The number of installed seats amounted to 641,119 as at 31 March 2026, compared with 661,349 in the prior-year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to continued subdued new order intake and the loss of individual customers. Blended ARPU posted slight growth to a level of EUR 10.04 in the first quarter of 2026 (prior-year period: EUR 10.02). Particularly positive factors in this context were pricing adjustments that had already been implemented, as well as a growing share of higher-value solutions, especially in the area of Premium Solutions and AI-based applications. This trend highlights the increasing monetisation of the existing customer base, despite a challenging market environment.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.8 million in the reporting period, compared with EUR 2.6 in the previous year. The change reflects not only lower revenue but also planned investments in operational structures and strategic growth areas, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and product development. The consolidated result amounted to EUR –0.5 million compared with EUR 0.3 million in the prior-year period. At the same time, operating cash flow remained positive at EUR 1.6 million. With cash and cash equivalents of EUR 12.9 million as at 31 March 2026, NFON continues to have a solid foundation to finance the strategic initiatives under its NFON Next 2027 programme.

On the basis of the performance in the first quarter and the strategic growth drivers, the Management Board confirms the targets communicated in the 2025 consolidated financial statements. Growth momentum is expected to derive especially from the Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement portfolio segments as well as from efficiency measures under the NFON Next 2027 programme. In addition, the company plans further targeted investments in the scaling of AI-based solutions. For the financial year 2026, NFON continues to expect revenue growth in the low to mid single-digit percentage range (2025: 2.0%) as well as adjusted EBITDA slightly above EUR 12 million (2025: EUR 12.6 million).

The complete quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026 can be downloaded from the Investor Relations area of the NFON AG website.

Overview of Q1 2026 results1: in EUR million 3M 2026 3M 2025 Change Total revenue 21.6 22.1 – 2.3% Recurring revenue 20.2 20.7 –2.5% Share of recurring revenue 93.8% 93.9% – Non-recurring revenue 1.3 1.3 0.5% Share of non-recurring revenue 6.2% 6.1% – ARPU blended2(in EUR) 10.04 10.02 0.2% Number of seats 641,119 661,349 –3.1% EBITDA 1.7 2.5 –33.0% Adjusted EBITDA 1.8 2.6 –31.5% 1 Rounding differences may arise in the tables.

2Based on average number of seats per month in the periods under consideration.

Investor Relations contact

NFON AG

Friederike Thyssen

Vice President Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

+49 89 45300-449

...

Media contact

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300-121

...

About NFON AG NFON AG is Europe's trusted partner for AI-based business communications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Munich, NFON enables companies to transform their communications using secure, scalable and AI-based technologies.

Its integrated portfolio combines solutions in Business Telephony, Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement to help companies manage conversations, automate workflows and enhance the customer experience. By integrating AI into core communication processes, NFON enables smarter, data-driven interactions for organisations of all sizes.

With its own subsidiaries in key European markets – including Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, Portugal and Kosovo – NFON develops and operates its solutions in Europe, ensuring the highest standards of data protection, security and full GDPR compliance.

Driven by its mission to rethink business communications and to inspire and connect people to grow sustainably together, NFON is shaping the future of secure, intelligent business communications“made in Europe”.

Further information can be found at .

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Disclaimer This notification is provided for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe for the company's securities. The securities discussed in this notification are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (“US Securities Act”) and are only permitted to be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America after prior registration or on the basis of an exemption under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities discussed in this notification will be made in the United States of America and the information contained in this notification does not constitute an offer to buy securities. This notification is not intended for direct or indirect distribution, publication or dissemination to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or other countries in which the distribution of this notification is unlawful, or to US persons. 21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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