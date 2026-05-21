Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Financing

Cash Flow Is King: Forge Resources Plans to Self-Fund World-Class Copper Gold Project

21.05.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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A new discovery of considerable scale appears to be emerging in the world-renowned Dawson Range Gold Belt in Canada's Yukon Territory. In a district that already hosts massive resources of 41.1 million ounces of gold, 285.6 million ounces of silver, and 16.1 billion pounds of copper, the Alotta project by Forge Resources (WKN A40AT2 / CSE FRG ) is drawing the attention of the commodities industry. Initial drill results and geophysical data suggest that a true world-class asset could be maturing here.

What makes this special for resource investors: While junior miners with projects of this magnitude usually fall into a ruinous“dilution spiral” and must raise new capital on the stock market for every drilling season, Forge Resources is breaking this pattern. The company is using a smart“barbell strategy” to organically finance the enormous upside potential in the Yukon through the cash flows of its own Colombian coal project-a model that is an absolute rarity in the exploration sector.

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Cash Flow Is King: Forge Resources Plans to Self-Fund World-Class Gold Project

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In accordance with Section 34b of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f(5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we wish to point out that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and/or partners, clients, or employees of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH hold shares in Forge Resources, and thus a conflict of interest exists. GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH also reserves the right to buy or sell shares of Forge Resources at any time, which could influence the share price. Furthermore, there is a consulting or other service agreement between Forge Resources and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, which constitutes an additional conflict of interest, as Forge Resources compensates GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for its reporting services. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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