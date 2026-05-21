MS Dhoni Back In Ranchi? Rift Speculation Swirls As CSK Struggle To Stay In IPL Playoffs

Chennai: Reports are coming in that MS Dhoni, the face of Chennai Super Kings, might leave the team after this season. Sources suggest that Dhoni is not on good terms with the CSK management. Because of this, he might not be part of the team next season. Dhoni hasn't played a single match this season. The reports also claim he is unhappy with decisions the CSK management is taking without consulting him.

End of the Dhoni era at CSK?

However, neither MS Dhoni nor the CSK management has said anything about these matters. The team management's official line is that Dhoni can decide when he wants to play. There are also reports that Dhoni is sitting out because he feels his presence might upset the team's balance. He will not be with the team for the final league match against Gujarat Titans today. Batting coach Mike Hussey has confirmed that Dhoni has returned to his home in Ranchi, according to a Cricinfo report. It is also being said that MSD will rejoin the squad if CSK qualifies for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings on the verge of elimination

Chennai Super Kings, who have been IPL champions five times before, are now on the verge of being knocked out. On the other hand, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have already secured a playoff spot and are now aiming for the first qualifier position. For Gujarat, who are in a tight race with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on the points table, a win is a must. This is because the teams that make it to the first qualifier get two shots at reaching the final. But for CSK, even a big win against Gujarat Titans today won't be enough. Their playoff qualification will still depend on the results of other teams' matches.