BJP's Rao Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Toffee' Jibe At PM Modi's Meloni Gift

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Toffee' Jibe

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding a gift given to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, the senior BJP leader defended the Prime Minister's gesture, terming the exchange of gifts as a "normal activity" in diplomatic relations.

"In diplomatic relations, exchanging gifts is a normal activity. I do not know why Rahul Gandhi feels that there is a controversy in gifting a toffee to the Italian PM," Rao said.

The BJP leader further emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting trade between the two nations. He accused the Leader of the Opposition of unnecessarily politicising a light-hearted diplomatic gesture.

"Rahul Gandhi should remember that PM Modi has gone to improve diplomatic relations and trade ties. Rahul Gandhi is very irresponsible for politicising the gift given by the PM," he stated. Rao further advised the Congress leader to refrain from such remarks and adopt a more constructive approach. "We advise Rahul Gandhi to behave like a responsible Opposition," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Links 'Melodi' Trend to Economic Crisis

Earlier on May 20, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, India's economic situation and the Prime Minister's recent interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying the government is trivialising serious economic concerns.

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to the viral "Melodi" trend involving PM Modi and Meloni and alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis. "Modi-ji takes toffees for Meloni... The time to cry is coming again," Gandhi said.

His remarks came amid PM Modi's ongoing visit to Italy, where he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. During the visit, PM Modi gifted Meloni a set of "Melody" toffees, reviving the popular "Melodi" social media trend associated with the two leaders.

Claiming that the country was heading towards a severe economic downturn, Gandhi linked the situation to rising global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government. "Now, an economic storm is approaching--one the likes of which India has never seen. The Strait of Hormuz has been shut down. Yet, they claim there is no shortage of petrol... The BJP members mock me," he said.

"They are eating toffees with Meloni and making videos--acting as if it's all just a joke--only to return later and fold their hands," he added. The Congress leader also renewed his attack on the government over demonetisation and alleged that public wealth and institutions were being handed over to select industrialists. "PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you," Gandhi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)