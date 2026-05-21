Tiktok Shock: Influencer Trio In Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Singer Jack Avery

A TikTok influencer was arrested at the Arcata–Eureka Airport in Humboldt County and later charged in Los Angeles County in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting former Why Don't We singer Jack Avery, who is also the father of her child. The accused, Gabriela“Gabbie” Gonzalez (24), along with her father Francisco Gonzalez (59) and former boyfriend Kai Faron Cordrey (26), have been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, and solicitation of murder.

Prosecutors allege the plot spanned several years, involved multiple states, and included encrypted communications and cryptocurrency-based transactions.

Investigation and Arrest at Humboldt Airport

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Gabriela Gonzalez was taken into custody at the California Redwood Coast–Humboldt County Airport in McKinleyville. Authorities stated she was arrested without incident while assisting the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in executing the apprehension.

She was briefly held in Humboldt County before being transferred to Los Angeles County custody. Officials confirmed that extradition proceedings were initiated, with bail reportedly set at $2 million for each defendant.

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Alleged Motive and Custody Dispute Background

Court filings suggest the alleged conspiracy stemmed from a prolonged custody dispute between Gonzalez and Jack Avery over their daughter. Prosecutors claim tensions escalated over visitation and parenting disagreements, with Avery allegedly portrayed as unsafe or unfit in relation to the child.

Investigators say frustration with family court proceedings played a central role in discussions that allegedly led to the plot. The complaint states that over time, conversations shifted toward removing Avery from the child's life through extreme means.

Digital Trail, Payments, and Alleged Planning Details

Authorities allege the defendants communicated about hiring a hitman between 2020 and 2021, using encrypted platforms and digital currencies. Prosecutors further claim discussions included making the planned killing appear accidental.

Court documents also allege that financial transactions were made in connection with the scheme, including an initial payment of around $10,000 and an additional $4,000 routed through a business account linked to Cordrey. Investigators further allege attempts were made to recruit individuals across different locations, including Hawaii, and that online aliases and dark web activity were used during planning stages.

Officials say the investigation, initially led by the FBI and later taken over by local prosecutors, ultimately resulted in multiple felony charges against all three defendants.

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