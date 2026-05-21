Bolivian President To Reshuffle Cabinet, Create Economic Social Council

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LA PAZ, May 21 (Bernama-Xinhua) -- Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz announced on Wednesday that he will make changes to his Cabinet and create an economic and social council to bring together various social and regional sectors of the country, Xinhua reported.

The announcement represents the government's first attempt at political restructuring since protests broke out in late April, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the president, who took office in November.

"I want to announce that we are going to reshuffle the Cabinet, which must have the capacity to listen. The president cannot be everywhere, the president cannot solve all the problems, but he must address all the problems," Paz told reporters at a press conference in Bolivia's capital La Paz.

He said that the goal is to form a Cabinet that is "more agile, more accessible and willing to listen," with a greater capacity for dialogue and for addressing the accumulated social grievances.

The proposed economic and social council will consist of representatives of farmers, trade unions, the self-employed, transport workers, artisans and other social segments who will take part in monthly meetings with the Bolivian government.

The council will be tasked with evaluating how public policies are implemented, debating reforms promoted by the president, and countering misinformation about government measures.

The president's announcement came as Bolivia faces the most severe unrest it has seen in recent years.

For more than three weeks, farmers, miners, teachers and factory workers, along with the Bolivian Workers' Central union and groups aligned with former Bolivian President Evo Morales, have been protesting and putting up roadblocks in various parts of the country.

--NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA



