Delhi Police Bust 'Kaku Gang' Module Arrest Habitual Offender With 14 Criminal Cases

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Special Staff of Delhi Police on Thursday busted a module of the notorious 'Kaku Gang' involved in organised mobile theft and snatching across South Delhi and adjoining areas. Police arrested one active gang member and recovered three stolen and snatched mobile phones linked to multiple criminal cases.

According to Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Gopal alias Kaku, a 28-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi. Police said the accused is a habitual offender with involvement in 14 previous criminal cases related to theft, receiving stolen property, and violations under the Arms Act.

The arrest was made as part of the South District Police's ongoing drive against organised street crime. Officials said the breakthrough also helped police solve three cases of mobile theft and snatching registered at Saket and Maidan Garhi police stations.

A dedicated raiding team comprising ASI Dushyant Kumar, Head Constable Narender Kumar, Head Constable Yashpal, Head Constable Santvir Singh, Constable Mahender, and Constable Surender was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Anuj Kumar, In-Charge of Special Staff, South District. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional DCP (Operations) Arvind Kumar.

Police said that on May 19, the Special Staff received specific intelligence that Gopal alias Kaku would arrive near Dhobi Ghat in Block-5 of Dakshinpuri to dispose of stolen mobile phones.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police team laid a strategic trap at the location and apprehended the accused before he could escape. During a cursory search, officers recovered three stolen and snatched mobile phones from his possession.

Subsequent verification revealed that the recovered phones were connected to theft and snatching cases registered at Saket and Maidan Garhi police stations.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he was an active member of the Kaku Gang, which is involved in organised mobile theft and snatching operations across Delhi and nearby regions.

According to police, gang members typically targeted commuters and pedestrians in crowded public places. After stealing or snatching mobile phones, the gang allegedly disposed of the devices through receivers and criminal associates in an attempt to evade police detection.

Police said the arrest led to the recovery of three stolen mobile phones and the solving of three criminal cases, including FIR No. 82/26 under Sections 304(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) registered at Police Station Saket, eFIR No. 80004900/25 under Section 303(2) BNS at Saket, and eFIR No. 80035194/26 under Section 303(2) BNS at Police Station Maidan Garhi.

Investigators further revealed that Kaku has a long criminal history, with cases registered at Lodhi Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and R.K. Puram police stations. His previous involvements include cases under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC, the Arms Act, and other criminal charges.

Further investigation into the gang's network and associates is currently underway.