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Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli

Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli


2026-05-21 12:06:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 39 families, comprising 165 people, have been resettled to the Shukurbeyli village.

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Trend News Agency

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