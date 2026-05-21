403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.
At this stage, 39 families, comprising 165 people, have been resettled to the Shukurbeyli village.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment