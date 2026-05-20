Russians Attack Dnipro Again, Leaving One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, statec this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro again. A 58-year-old woman was injured. Medics provided assistance to her on site - she will continue treatment as an outpatient," the statement said.

The strike also damaged an apartment on the fifth floor of a five-story building.

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The blast wave damaged several neighboring buildings as well, blowing out windows.

As Ukrinform reported, an explosion was heard in Dnipro overnight after the city was attacked by a jet-powered drone.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram