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Russians Attack Dnipro Again, Leaving One Injured

Russians Attack Dnipro Again, Leaving One Injured


2026-05-20 11:46:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, statec this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro again. A 58-year-old woman was injured. Medics provided assistance to her on site - she will continue treatment as an outpatient," the statement said.

The strike also damaged an apartment on the fifth floor of a five-story building.

Read also: Russian drone destroys two-story residential building in Sumy region

The blast wave damaged several neighboring buildings as well, blowing out windows.

As Ukrinform reported, an explosion was heard in Dnipro overnight after the city was attacked by a jet-powered drone.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram

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