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Third Round Of Qatar-Ethiopia Political Consultations Convenes

Third Round Of Qatar-Ethiopia Political Consultations Convenes


2026-05-20 11:15:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia was held on Wednesday in Doha Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the Qatari side, whereas HE State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Hadera Abera Admassu chaired the the Ethiopian side round of consultations addressed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.

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Gulf Times

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