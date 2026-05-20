Dangerous Prescriptions: 6 Common Medications Doctors Are Now Warning Seniors Over 75 To Avoid

MENAFN - Saving Advice) As you get older, your prescriptions begin to interact with your body in a different way. Actually, many of the medications you've taken for years could become potentially dangerous as you age. The American Geriatrics Society's Beers Criteria, commonly called the“Beers List,” identifies medications that may pose serious dangers for older adults, especially those managing multiple prescriptions at once. Here are six common medications that people over 75 may want to avoid, according to the most recent recommendations.

1. Benzodiazepines Can Increase Falls and Cognitive Decline

Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed for anxiety, insomnia, and panic attacks, but they are among the most concerning and dangerous prescriptions for adults over 75. Medications like Xanax, Valium, and Ativan can cause drowsiness, slowed reaction times, confusion, and balance problems in older adults.

Research from the Mayo Clinic has warned that these drugs remain in the body longer as people age, increasing the risk of falls, fractures, and car accidents. The Beers Criteria specifically highlights benzodiazepines because they may impair memory and cognitive function while also increasing dependence risk. So now, many doctors encourage gradual tapering strategies or safer alternatives whenever possible for older patients.

2. NSAID Pain Relievers Can Trigger Dangerous Bleeding

Many seniors regularly take NSAIDs like ibuprofen, naproxen, or indomethacin for arthritis and chronic pain without realizing the risks involved. Long-term NSAID use is considered one of the most common dangerous prescriptions for older adults because it can increase stomach ulcers, gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney damage, and dizziness.

Indomethacin is especially problematic because it appears to carry some of the strongest harmful effects among NSAIDs in older adults. Seniors taking blood thinners face even higher bleeding risks when NSAIDs are combined with anticoagulant medications. When possible, topical pain treatments, physical therapy, or carefully monitored alternatives should be used to reduce long-term complications.

3. Antipsychotics Carry Serious Risks for Seniors With Dementia

Antipsychotic medications are sometimes prescribed to treat agitation, hallucinations, or behavioral symptoms tied to dementia, but they come with significant warnings for older adults. Antipsychotics may increase stroke risk, cognitive decline, sedation, delirium, and death in seniors with dementia-related conditions. Families are often surprised to discover that medications intended to calm patients may sometimes worsen confusion or mobility problems. Doctors stress that these dangerous prescriptions should generally be used cautiously, monitored closely, and reserved for situations where benefits clearly outweigh risks.

4. First-Generation Antihistamines Can Cause Confusion and Falls

Many older adults still use over-the-counter antihistamines like Benadryl or nighttime sleep aids without realizing they appear on the Beers List. These medications have strong anticholinergic effects that can cause confusion, blurred vision, dizziness, constipation, and trouble urinating in seniors.

Diphenhydramine, doxylamine, hydroxyzine, and several similar medications are considered potentially inappropriate for many adults over 65. Seniors with dementia or memory problems may experience worsening cognitive symptoms when taking these medications regularly. Even common“PM” sleep formulas sold at grocery stores may quietly increase fall and hospitalization risks for adults over 75.

5. Muscle Relaxers Can Quietly Raise Injury Risk

Muscle relaxants are another category of dangerous prescriptions that doctors increasingly avoid in older patients. Medications such as cyclobenzaprine and methocarbamol can cause sedation, weakness, dizziness, and confusion that significantly increase fall risk. The Beers Criteria warns that many muscle relaxers also carry strong anticholinergic effects that impair cognitive function in seniors.

Reddit nursing discussions frequently identify muscle relaxers as major contributors to unsteady gait and fall-related injuries in older adults. Because fractures and head injuries can be devastating after age 75, many physicians now recommend physical therapy, stretching programs, or topical pain treatments instead of sedating muscle relaxants.

6. Sleep Medications May Create More Problems Than They Solve

Prescription sleep medications like Ambien and similar sedative-hypnotics are widely used among older adults struggling with insomnia. Unfortunately, these drugs are increasingly viewed as dangerous prescriptions for seniors because they can impair balance, memory, judgment, and next-day alertness.

Many seniors underestimate how long these medications remain active in the body, especially when combined with alcohol or other sedating drugs. Some older adults experience nighttime confusion, wandering, or dangerous falls after taking sleep medications regularly. You should attempt to explore safer sleep strategies such as sleep hygiene improvements, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication reviews before relying heavily on sedative sleep aids.

Medication Safety Becomes More Important After 75

Some of the things that once seemed routine can carry much greater risks as you get older. Several of the prescriptions discussed here have been linked to falls, bleeding, confusion, cognitive decline, and sedation, and are now receiving far more attention from doctors treating older adults. The Beers Criteria exists to help healthcare providers identify medications where the risks may outweigh the benefits for seniors over 75. That does not mean every medication on the list should automatically be stopped, but it does mean regular medication reviews become critically important later in life. So, next time you speak with your doctor, talk about your medication list and safer alternatives. It could make a world of difference.

Have you or a loved one ever experienced side effects or unexpected problems from one of these dangerous prescriptions? Share your experiences in the comments below.