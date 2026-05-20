Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning As Temperatures Soar Across States

Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under an intense heatwave as temperatures soar beyond 47°C in several districts. The IMD has warned that severe hot winds and extreme heat conditions may persist till May 24

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing relentless heatwave conditions, with temperatures rising sharply across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that severe hot winds are likely to continue in many parts of the state until May 24.

On Wednesday, Palnadu district's Piduguralla recorded the highest temperature of the season at a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius. Several other areas also experienced extreme heat. Kankipadu in Krishna district and Nandanamarella in Markapuram district registered 46.1 degrees Celsius, while Tanuku touched 46 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the State Disaster Management Authority urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun as the heat intensity is expected to continue over the next few days.

Weather officials predict temperatures between 45°C and 47°C in districts including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam.

Temperatures in Vizianagaram and Markapuram are expected to remain between 44°C and 45°C, while Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, and Rayalaseema districts may witness temperatures ranging from 40°C to 43°C.

Authorities also warned that severe heatwave conditions may impact 74 mandals today, while another 232 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions. By Friday, severe heatwave conditions may affect 24 mandals, while 270 mandals are expected to remain under heatwave impact.

In Telangana too, temperatures remained alarmingly high. Nirmal recorded 46.5°C, Hanamkonda 46.4°C, Jagityal 46.3°C, and Adilabad 46.2°C.

Meanwhile, meteorologists noted the formation of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. The weather system currently extends across Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema at an altitude of 3.1 km to 5.8 km above sea level.

The southwest monsoon is also gradually becoming active. Weather experts expect the monsoon to reach Kerala by May 26, which could eventually bring some relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions across southern India.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: States Brace for Heatwave; Red Alert Issued Across THESE Places