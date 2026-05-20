Czech Republic Donates 25 Mobile Water Purification Stations To Dnipro Communities
"Our partners have donated equipment worth over USD 6 million. The units will provide alternative access to clean drinking water for residents of frontline communities. The equipment will be installed near medical facilities, village councils, or municipal utilities where there are wells," the statement reads.Read also: Azerbaijan donates five passenger buses to Ukraine - FM Sybiha
It is noted that specialists conducted water analyses and selected reagents for its effective purification. Representatives of the communities who will operate this equipment underwent training in the Czech Republic.
Previously, 13 such stations were donated and are already operating in communities in the Kryvyi Rih district.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment