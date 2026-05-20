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Czech Republic Donates 25 Mobile Water Purification Stations To Dnipro Communities

Czech Republic Donates 25 Mobile Water Purification Stations To Dnipro Communities


2026-05-20 10:31:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Our partners have donated equipment worth over USD 6 million. The units will provide alternative access to clean drinking water for residents of frontline communities. The equipment will be installed near medical facilities, village councils, or municipal utilities where there are wells," the statement reads.

Read also: Azerbaijan donates five passenger buses to Ukraine - FM Sybiha

It is noted that specialists conducted water analyses and selected reagents for its effective purification. Representatives of the communities who will operate this equipment underwent training in the Czech Republic.

Previously, 13 such stations were donated and are already operating in communities in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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