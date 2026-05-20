Coro And Leader Partner To Simplify Cybersecurity For Australian Msps

The partnership comes as MSPs face increasing pressure to secure customers against a rapidly evolving threat landscape while managing growing operational complexity, staffing constraints, and tool sprawl.

“Coro brings a modern platform approach to cybersecurity for our MSP and reseller community,” said Hanh Tran, Cloud Business Manager at Leader.“Our partners are looking for solutions that simplify security operations while still delivering strong protection outcomes for customers. Coro enables MSPs and resellers to consolidate multiple security tools into a single, automated platform that is easier to deploy, manage, and scale.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Designed specifically for Lean IT teams, Coro uses AI-driven automation to detect and remediate threats across endpoint, email, cloud applications, identities, networks, users, and data through a centralized platform experience. By replacing fragmented point solutions with unified security operations, Coro helps organizations reduce alert fatigue, minimize operational overhead, and improve visibility across customer environments.

The platform's modular architecture allows MSPs to deploy cybersecurity capabilities based on customer needs, including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Email Security, Data Protection, Security Awareness Training, Identity and Access Management, and Network Security - all managed through a single dashboard interface.

“We are excited to partner with Leader to accelerate Coro's growth across the Australian market,” said Demetrios Georgiou, Vice President APJ at Coro.“Leader has built a strong reputation for supporting partner success and delivering innovative technologies to the Australian IT community. Together, we are helping MSPs modernize cybersecurity through an AI-powered platform that combines enterprise-grade protection with simple operations.”

Through the Leader Cloud marketplace, partners will also gain access to local enablement resources, technical training, dedicated support, and go-to-market programs designed to help accelerate deployment and recurring revenue opportunities.

Tran added that the partnership reflects growing demand among Australian MSPs for cybersecurity platforms that reduce complexity without sacrificing protection capabilities.

“MSPs want solutions that help them scale efficiently while keeping pace with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” Tran said.“This partnership gives our partners access to a platform that helps simplify management, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen customer security outcomes.”

MSPs, resellers, and channel partners interested in learning more about Coro's cybersecurity platform through Leader can visit coro or to explore partnership opportunities, platform capabilities, and available enablement resources.

About Coro

Coro is a leading global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams. Coro delivers comprehensive security through a unified, integrated platform that consolidates endpoint, email, network, and cloud security. Its solution replaces fragmented security tools with unified, automated protection that simplifies operations, closes coverage gaps, and reduces cost and operational burden without expanding IT headcount. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably. The company has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of North America's fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. For more information, please visit Coro or follow us via LinkedIn.

About Leader

Leader is an Australian-owned distributor serving over 12,000+ channel partners nationwide through five branches. They offer national stock, dedicated account management, a cloud marketplace, and extensive partner support such as helpdesk, training, and marketing resources. Leader specialises in hardware, cloud, cybersecurity, software, and telecommunications, providing comprehensive solutions with local expertise and a focus on partner growth.