Kerala Milk Price Hike: Milma To Raise Rates By Rs 4 From June 1

Milma Milk Price Hike in Kerala

The Keralam Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has announced a hike of Rs 4 per litre in milk prices across the state, with the revised rates set to come into effect from June 1. The decision was taken on Wednesday by the Board of Directors of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, which was held earlier in the day.

Officials said that out of the Rs 4 increase, Rs 3.35 per litre will be directly passed on to dairy farmers to support their income amid rising production costs. Milma had earlier sought a price revision in the range of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per litre, citing escalating input costs and financial stress faced by dairy farmers. Regional unions had also been consistently demanding an upward revision in milk prices to ensure better returns for producers.

According to Milma, severe drought conditions and a sharp increase in the price of milk procured from neighbouring states have led to losses in milk sales for regional unions. The federation said dairy farmers in Kerala are facing significant hardship due to rising production costs coupled with reduced income.

"Considering the significant increase in the cost of production inputs and to retain dairy farmers in the sector, a milk price hike has become extremely necessary," Milma said in a statement. Milma also indicated that prices of other milk-based products are likely to increase in the coming days.

Milma has announced a hike of Rs 4 per litre in milk prices in the state. The revised prices will come into effect from June 1. The decision was taken on Wednesday at the Milma Board of Directors meeting held earlier in the day.

Officials said Rs 3.35 from the increased amount would go directly to dairy farmers. Milma had earlier sought a price hike of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per litre, citing rising production costs and financial difficulties faced by dairy farmers. Regional unions had also been repeatedly demanding a revision in milk prices to support farmers.

According to Milma, severe drought conditions and the sharp increase in the price of milk procured from neighbouring states have resulted in losses in milk sales for regional unions. The federation said dairy farmers in Kerala are facing hardships due to rising production costs and reduced income.

"Considering the significant increase in the cost of production inputs and to retain dairy farmers in the sector, a milk price hike has become extremely necessary," Milma said in a statement. Milma also indicated that prices of other milk products are likely to increase.

Mother Dairy Hikes Prices in Delhi

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Mother Dairy has increased consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14. In a statement, Mother Dairy on Wednesday said the revision has been made due to a sustained increase in farmer procurement prices over the past year.

"Mother Dairy will revise the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, effective May 14, 2026. The revision has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices of around 6 per cent over the past one year," the statement said.

The company said the increase is only a partial pass-through of higher costs and is aimed at balancing farmer welfare and consumer interests. "This revision represents only a partial pass-through of increased costs and is aimed at maintaining a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)