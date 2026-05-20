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Albany State University Relaunches Presidential Scholars Program Under Leadership Of President Dr. Robert O. Scott
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Albany State University (ASU) proudly announces the relaunch of its Presidential Scholars Program, a transformative, needs-based scholarship initiative set to begin in Fall 2026. Reimagined under the leadership of President Dr. Robert O. Scott, the program reflects a renewed institutional commitment to attracting high-achieving students, advancing academic excellence, and strengthening student success outcomes.
“The Presidential Scholars Program represents a landmark $2 million investment-one that draws elite, needs-based scholars from the 3.25–4.0+ GPA range with awards up to $10,000 annually. We are removing financial barriers, rewarding academic excellence through meaningful renewal standards, and positioning Albany State University as a national leader in student success.”
- Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
The Presidential Scholars Program represents a strategic $2 million institutional investment over four years and will support incoming undergraduate students annually. Through renewable, needs-based scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 per year, the program is designed to expand access, improve retention, and increase four-year graduation rates while positioning ASU as a national leader in student success.
“Investing in our students is the most powerful way we can invest in the future of Albany State University and the communities we serve. The Presidential Scholars Program reflects our commitment to removing financial barriers while recognizing high achievers and rewarding academic excellence. Through this initiative, we are supporting talented students, and helping to develop the next generation of leaders who will make a lasting impact far beyond our campus.”
- Gregory Hylick, Chairman, Albany State University Foundation
The cohort-based model fosters not only academic excellence but also leadership development, career readiness, and sustained engagement-key elements in preparing a workforce equipped with the critical thinking, adaptability, and professional skills required by today's employers. As scholars persist, graduate, and enter the workforce, this investment directly supports regional economic growth by retaining top talent, reducing workforce gaps, and supplying employers with highly qualified, locally educated professionals.
The program will competitively select students within a 3.25–4.0+ GPA range and recognizes achievement through a tiered scholarship structure, with annual awards ranging from $3,000 to $10,000. This tiered approach ensures that a broad range of high-achieving students are both recognized and supported as they progress academically. All awards are renewable for up to four years, reinforcing long-term student success and degree attainment. The program remains needs-based and competitive, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder student achievement while expanding access to high-quality education.
Collectively, this strategic, tiered investment model accelerates student success, strengthens institutional outcomes, and advances a sustainable talent development ecosystem that fuels workforce readiness and long-term regional prosperity.
“This program transforms the enrollment landscape by providing substantial, needs-based scholarships to high-achieving students while creating a clear and supported pathway from admission to graduation. It reflects our commitment to access, achievement, and building a strong, thriving ASU community.”
- Dr. Jarrod Benjamin, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Albany State University
The Presidential Scholars Program directly advances Albany State University's strategic priorities by:
.Attracting high-achieving, need-based students from across the region, state, and nation-expanding access to educational excellence while strengthening the University's academic profile and reach
.Driving student success through improved retention and graduation outcomes, ensuring scholars persist, completing their degrees, and transitioning into meaningful careers and advanced study
.Enhancing institutional competitiveness and visibility within Georgia and beyond, positioning Albany State as a destination of choice for top talent committed to leadership, service, and innovation
.Advancing a distinctive workforce preparation model, equipping graduates with critical thinking, professional competencies, and global awareness
needed to contribute effectively to regional industries, statewide economic priorities, and an increasingly interconnected global workforce
The program will be collaboratively administered by Enrollment Management, Financial Aid, and Student Affairs to ensure seamless implementation and comprehensive student support.
Presidential Scholarship applications will open on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Why ASU?
Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. The university generates $282 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,600 regional jobs, and has earned national recognition for academic excellence across nursing, criminal justice, and graduate business education.
Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley, Albany State has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for more than a century. The university has achieved a series of national distinctions, including four consecutive years of enrollment growth, the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia, and a nationally ranked nursing program. ASU's Associate of Science in Nursing program consistently ranks among the top in Georgia for graduates sitting for the licensure exam, leading the state in 2022, 2023, and 2025.
Additional achievements include a first-place finish in a NASA University Design Challenge and recognition as the #1 Online MBA Program in Georgia, demonstrating continued excellence in graduate and online education.
Albany State offers more than 50 academic pathways across certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's, and specialist degrees, including distinctive programs in histologic technology, diagnostic medical sonography, integrated biotechnology, trauma psychology, criminal justice, teacher education, and more than 15 health-related pathways. ASU is also Georgia's only HBCU accredited to award graduate degrees in both nursing and athletic training.
What makes Albany State University distinctive is its commitment to meeting students at every stage of life-providing accessible, high-quality education and clear pathways to success, whether students are beginning their academic journey, advancing their careers, or preparing for leadership in a global society.
Albany State University is a proud member of the University System of Georgia. The university is offering a reduced application fee of $5 to apply for undergraduate admissions in May 2026. Prospective students may apply at .
“The Presidential Scholars Program represents a landmark $2 million investment-one that draws elite, needs-based scholars from the 3.25–4.0+ GPA range with awards up to $10,000 annually. We are removing financial barriers, rewarding academic excellence through meaningful renewal standards, and positioning Albany State University as a national leader in student success.”
- Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
The Presidential Scholars Program represents a strategic $2 million institutional investment over four years and will support incoming undergraduate students annually. Through renewable, needs-based scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 per year, the program is designed to expand access, improve retention, and increase four-year graduation rates while positioning ASU as a national leader in student success.
“Investing in our students is the most powerful way we can invest in the future of Albany State University and the communities we serve. The Presidential Scholars Program reflects our commitment to removing financial barriers while recognizing high achievers and rewarding academic excellence. Through this initiative, we are supporting talented students, and helping to develop the next generation of leaders who will make a lasting impact far beyond our campus.”
- Gregory Hylick, Chairman, Albany State University Foundation
The cohort-based model fosters not only academic excellence but also leadership development, career readiness, and sustained engagement-key elements in preparing a workforce equipped with the critical thinking, adaptability, and professional skills required by today's employers. As scholars persist, graduate, and enter the workforce, this investment directly supports regional economic growth by retaining top talent, reducing workforce gaps, and supplying employers with highly qualified, locally educated professionals.
The program will competitively select students within a 3.25–4.0+ GPA range and recognizes achievement through a tiered scholarship structure, with annual awards ranging from $3,000 to $10,000. This tiered approach ensures that a broad range of high-achieving students are both recognized and supported as they progress academically. All awards are renewable for up to four years, reinforcing long-term student success and degree attainment. The program remains needs-based and competitive, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder student achievement while expanding access to high-quality education.
Collectively, this strategic, tiered investment model accelerates student success, strengthens institutional outcomes, and advances a sustainable talent development ecosystem that fuels workforce readiness and long-term regional prosperity.
“This program transforms the enrollment landscape by providing substantial, needs-based scholarships to high-achieving students while creating a clear and supported pathway from admission to graduation. It reflects our commitment to access, achievement, and building a strong, thriving ASU community.”
- Dr. Jarrod Benjamin, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Albany State University
The Presidential Scholars Program directly advances Albany State University's strategic priorities by:
.Attracting high-achieving, need-based students from across the region, state, and nation-expanding access to educational excellence while strengthening the University's academic profile and reach
.Driving student success through improved retention and graduation outcomes, ensuring scholars persist, completing their degrees, and transitioning into meaningful careers and advanced study
.Enhancing institutional competitiveness and visibility within Georgia and beyond, positioning Albany State as a destination of choice for top talent committed to leadership, service, and innovation
.Advancing a distinctive workforce preparation model, equipping graduates with critical thinking, professional competencies, and global awareness
needed to contribute effectively to regional industries, statewide economic priorities, and an increasingly interconnected global workforce
The program will be collaboratively administered by Enrollment Management, Financial Aid, and Student Affairs to ensure seamless implementation and comprehensive student support.
Presidential Scholarship applications will open on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Why ASU?
Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. The university generates $282 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,600 regional jobs, and has earned national recognition for academic excellence across nursing, criminal justice, and graduate business education.
Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley, Albany State has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for more than a century. The university has achieved a series of national distinctions, including four consecutive years of enrollment growth, the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia, and a nationally ranked nursing program. ASU's Associate of Science in Nursing program consistently ranks among the top in Georgia for graduates sitting for the licensure exam, leading the state in 2022, 2023, and 2025.
Additional achievements include a first-place finish in a NASA University Design Challenge and recognition as the #1 Online MBA Program in Georgia, demonstrating continued excellence in graduate and online education.
Albany State offers more than 50 academic pathways across certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's, and specialist degrees, including distinctive programs in histologic technology, diagnostic medical sonography, integrated biotechnology, trauma psychology, criminal justice, teacher education, and more than 15 health-related pathways. ASU is also Georgia's only HBCU accredited to award graduate degrees in both nursing and athletic training.
What makes Albany State University distinctive is its commitment to meeting students at every stage of life-providing accessible, high-quality education and clear pathways to success, whether students are beginning their academic journey, advancing their careers, or preparing for leadership in a global society.
Albany State University is a proud member of the University System of Georgia. The university is offering a reduced application fee of $5 to apply for undergraduate admissions in May 2026. Prospective students may apply at .
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