Professor of Obstetrics at King's College London and chair of the FIGO Preterm Birth Committee (2012-23)., King's College London

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Andrew Shennan is Professor of Maternal and Fetal Health and Head of Department, Women's and Children's, at King's College London. He is based at St. Thomas' Hospital and is Medical Director of South London Research Delivery Network. He sits on the NIHR Global health research board.

He specializes in clinical trials in antenatal and intrapartum care and is passionate about developing mid career researchers. His research interests include interventions to predict and prevent preterm birth and pre-eclampsia and he specializes in innovations to reduce maternal and perinatal mortality especially in low and middle income settings.

He has an active clinical role in managing high risk obstetric patients, including a regular hands-on labour ward commitment, and a multi awarded winning specialist preterm birth surveillance clinic.

Honours

2017 Newton Prize for excellence in research, Order of the British Empire in 2018 for services to maternity care.