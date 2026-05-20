At The Initiative Of Leyla Aliyeva, Clean Air And Sustainable Urban Planning Issues Discussed At WUF13 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, and in partnership with the "Clean Air Fund" (CAF), a high-level forum was organized within the framework of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) under the theme "Breathing Life into the New Urban Agenda: Integrating Air Quality and Green Infrastructure for Resilient Cities," Trend reports.

An address by Leyla Aliyeva to the event participants was delivered at the opening of the forum. In her address, Leyla Aliyeva noted that air quality holds vital importance in terms of the health and well-being of urban residents, as well as securing a safe living environment for future generations. It was stated that the issue of clean air must become one of the priorities of the modern urban planning agenda. Information was also shared regarding the activities carried out by the IDEA Public Union, the rehabilitation of residential courtyards under the "Our Yard" project, as well as ongoing efforts in tree planting, public awareness raising, and the promotion of sustainable transport. The attention of the participants was drawn to the critical need for international efforts to reduce air pollution and build greener, more resilient, and human-centered cities.

Speaking during the formal part of the event, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Programme in Azerbaijan; Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Head of the Administration of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; and Cecilia Vaca Jones, representative of CAF, noted in their speeches that reducing urban air pollution is of critical importance for protecting human health, strengthening climate resilience, and creating a higher-quality living environment.

The event then continued with panel discussions. Elnur Safarov, an expert from the IDEA Public Union; Mahir Aliyev, Regional Coordinator for UNEP; and other participants, discussed international practices and practical approaches toward improving urban air quality, addressing ecological challenges, and mitigating impacts on human health.

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