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Crown Prince Begins Working Visit To Germany

Crown Prince Begins Working Visit To Germany


2026-05-20 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday began a working visit to Germany.

During the visit, His Royal Highness is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner, and a number of senior government officials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

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Jordan Times

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