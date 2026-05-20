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Crown Prince Begins Working Visit To Germany
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday began a working visit to Germany.
During the visit, His Royal Highness is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner, and a number of senior government officials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
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