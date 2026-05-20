Army Chief Honours Armed Forces Athletes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) – Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday honoured several Jordan Armed Forces athletes in recognition of their achievements in local and international martial arts and individual sports championships.

The ceremony, attended by the Director of the Military Sports Federation, celebrated athletes who won gold medals in wrestling, kickboxing and badminton competitions.

Huneiti praised the athletes' high level of performance, discipline and professionalism, stressing that their accomplishments reflect the competence and excellence of Jordan Armed Forces personnel and contribute to strengthening morale and combat readiness across military units and formations.

Among those honoured were Sergeant Abdul Karim Mahmoud Abdul Karim and Private First Class Zaid Ishaq Yaqoub for freestyle wrestling, Private Suhaib Yousef Khalil and Private Ahmed Khaled Mahmoud for Greco-Roman wrestling, Private First Class Ali Kamel Mohammed for kickboxing and Private First Class Ezz El-Din Sami Mahmoud for badminton.

The Jordan Armed Forces' Directorate of Military Sports organises 14 local and international military championships annually and conducts specialised training courses aimed at developing qualified coaches and enhancing the military sports system's presence in regional and international competitions.

//Petra// AK