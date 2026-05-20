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Joyalukkas Launches Its Biggest Jewellery Festival With 0 Deduction On Old Gold Exchange And 40% Off Making Charges
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 20, 2026 – Joyalukkas, the world's favourite jeweller, has unveiled 'The Biggest Jewellery Festival of the Year' - a landmark celebration that rewards customers for giving their old, idle gold a magnificent new life. Running from 15 May to 14 June 2026 across all Joyalukkas showrooms, the festival offers two headline benefits: a flat 0 percent deduction* on old gold exchange from any jeweller, and a flat 40% off on Wast-age / making charges across gold, diamond, precious stone, platinum and silver jewellery.
With over one million designs to choose from - spanning Indian traditional, contemporary, Italian, Turkish, ethno-contemporary and global styles - the festival caters to every taste, occasion and budget. Cus-tomers can exchange old gold from any jeweller, and upgrade to exquisitely crafted new jewellery. For those who prefer to liquidate rather than exchange, Joyalukkas also offers instant cash for old gold in as little as 15 minutes - a process designed to be seamless, transparent and rewarding.
Announcing the initiative, Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, said, "Old gold holds immense value - not just for individual families, but for our nation as a whole. Every piece of idle gold that re-enters circulation strengthens India's economy and keeps its precious resources working for its people. Through this festival, we want to give our customers a wonderful opportunity to transform that latent value into beautiful new jewellery, while enjoying exceptional savings. We invite everyone to visit their nearest Joyalukkas showroom and experience a truly rewarding jewellery journey."
Beyond the headline offers, every purchase made during the festival is backed by Joyalukkas' enduring commitment to customer care: free lifelong maintenance, one-year complimentary insurance and full buyback assurance - ensuring that the joy of ownership extends long after the festival concludes.
Customers can look forward to a world-class in-store experience, with highly personalised service, an inspiring range of collections and convenient parking across all showrooms. True to the philosophy of its founder, every visit to Joyalukkas is crafted to be as joyful as the jewellery itself.
With over one million designs to choose from - spanning Indian traditional, contemporary, Italian, Turkish, ethno-contemporary and global styles - the festival caters to every taste, occasion and budget. Cus-tomers can exchange old gold from any jeweller, and upgrade to exquisitely crafted new jewellery. For those who prefer to liquidate rather than exchange, Joyalukkas also offers instant cash for old gold in as little as 15 minutes - a process designed to be seamless, transparent and rewarding.
Announcing the initiative, Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, said, "Old gold holds immense value - not just for individual families, but for our nation as a whole. Every piece of idle gold that re-enters circulation strengthens India's economy and keeps its precious resources working for its people. Through this festival, we want to give our customers a wonderful opportunity to transform that latent value into beautiful new jewellery, while enjoying exceptional savings. We invite everyone to visit their nearest Joyalukkas showroom and experience a truly rewarding jewellery journey."
Beyond the headline offers, every purchase made during the festival is backed by Joyalukkas' enduring commitment to customer care: free lifelong maintenance, one-year complimentary insurance and full buyback assurance - ensuring that the joy of ownership extends long after the festival concludes.
Customers can look forward to a world-class in-store experience, with highly personalised service, an inspiring range of collections and convenient parking across all showrooms. True to the philosophy of its founder, every visit to Joyalukkas is crafted to be as joyful as the jewellery itself.
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