Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Guards Vow War Will 'Spread Far Beyond Region' If US Resumes Attacks

Iran Guards Vow War Will 'Spread Far Beyond Region' If US Resumes Attacks


2026-05-20 02:32:45
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Wednesday that the Middle East war will extend beyond the region if the United States and Israel resume attacks on the Islamic republic.

"If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you," the Guards said in a statement on their website Sepah News.

Recommended For You Can NRIs carry gold coins, bars duty-free from UAE after India hikes import duty?

The warning comes after US President Donald Trump said Washington could strike Iran again if no deal on a lasting settlement is reached in the coming days.

The two sides have escalated their threats while swapping proposals to end the war, which broke out on February 28. A ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

"The American-Zionist enemy... must know that despite the offensive carried out against us using the full capabilities of the world's two most expensive armies, we have not deployed the full power of the Islamic revolution," the Guards said.

The nearly 40-day war killed top Iranian leaders including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the region.

On Tuesday, Trump offered a deadline of several days for resuming strikes if a deal is not agreed. He had said a day earlier that Gulf Arab leaders asked him to hold off on an attack at the 11th hour.

"I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time," he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that a "return to war will feature many more surprises".

MENAFN20052026000049011007ID1111146225



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search